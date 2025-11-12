Injuries May Slow Him Down, But Jaire Alexander’s Net Worth Stands Tall He locked down WR1s and secured the bag. After surgeries and trades, Jaire Alexander's next move might be his toughest decision yet. By Darrell Marrow Published Nov. 12 2025, 10:30 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/Baltimore Ravens

Despite a few career mishaps, Jaire Alexander has an impressive net worth. He played college football at the University of Louisville before the Green Bay Packers selected him 18th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. In Green Bay, he developed into one of the league’s top corners.

By 2022, he had recorded 287 tackles, 12 interceptions — including one returned for a touchdown — and 70 passes defensed, according to ESPN. His performance earned him multiple honors, including Pro Bowl selections in 2020 and 2022, second-team All-Pro recognition both years, and a spot on the 2018 PFWA All-Rookie Team. Jaire has built a successful career on the field, and now he has the net worth to prove it.

What is Jaire Alexander’s net worth?

Jaire’s NFL contracts have been massive. His net worth stands at about $5 million. He signed a four-year rookie deal in 2018 worth roughly $12.05 million, fully guaranteed. In 2022, he negotiated a four-year extension valued at $84 million, including a $30 million signing bonus.

By mid-2025, he accepted a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens, reportedly worth up to $6 million with incentives. Over his career, Jaire has earned around $72.5 million in NFL salaries, according to the Pro Football Network. The gap between his total contract value and take-home pay likely comes from taxes, agent fees, and unrealized bonuses due to injuries.

Jaire’s resume is full of honors and big plays. In his first seven NFL seasons, he appeared in 78 games and delivered strong numbers: 287 total tackles, 12 interceptions, 70 passes defended, three forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries. His teammates often praise his skill and impact. "He's been one of the best in this league since he got in it," Kyle Hamilton told ESPN. "To have anybody like that, especially as a DB, that's super valuable."

Jaire Alexander NFL player Net worth: $5 Million Jaire Alexander rose to fame as a lockdown cornerback for the Green Bay Packers, earning multiple Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors. Birth date: Feb. 9, 1997 Birthplace: Philadelphia, Pa. Birth name: Jaire Zakar Alexander Father: Earl Landis Alexander Marriages: Towanda Alexander Education: University of Louisville

Jaire’s future with the NFL is uncertain.

Jaire’s career took several turns after 2024. Two injury-filled seasons led the Green Bay Packers to release him on June 9, 2025. Packers GM Brian Gutekunst praised him in a statement to ESPN, calling Jaire “one of the premier players in the NFL” whose contributions were felt “on the field, in the locker room, and in our community.”

Days later, Jaire signed with the Baltimore Ravens on a one-year, $6 million deal. However, his knee issues continued. After offseason surgery to repair a torn PCL, he played only two games for the Ravens. At the November trade deadline, Baltimore traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles — along with a 2027 seventh-round pick — in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick, according to ESPN.