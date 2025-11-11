Brian Daboll Got Fired Due to the Collapse of the Giants The organization behind the New York NFL team hired a familiar face as an interim replacement. By Diego Peralta Published Nov. 11 2025, 10:46 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Not every single sports story can be a triumph. Brian Daboll was fired from his position as the head coach of the New York Giants after only working for the team for a couple of seasons. The organization is looking to improve the Giants' record in the years to come.

Why did Brian get fired? Here's what we know about the factors that led the NFL team to look for a new head coach. The clock is ticking for the Giants during the 2025 NFL season, with a playoffs spot at stake for any team brave enough to earn it.

Source: Mega

Why did the New York Giants fire Brian Daboll?

According to the NFL's official website, there are many factors to take into consideration when understanding why the New York Giants got rid of Brian. As of his firing, the team had a 2-8 record during the 2025 regular season. In addition to claiming victories, a head coach is supposed to have a healthy relationship with the team under his charge. The report also states that Brian went through several emotional outbursts during his time with the Giants.

The story between the New York Giants and Brian reaches a breaking point after months of disappointments. The first season that saw the collaboration between the two parties ended with a 9-7-1 record, allowing Brian to stay in case the team continued to improve. Some achievements in football appear to be lucky strikes over time. The New York Giants only won 11 games after their first season with Brian as their head coach. The fairy tale was over for the former Buffalo Bills coordinator.

When a working relationship doesn't work, it quickly becomes apparent for everyone involved. John Mara and Steve Tisch, the respective president and chairman of the New York Giants, released a joint statement regarding Brian's firing: "We spoke this morning about the direction of our franchise on the field, and we have decided that, at this time, it is in our best interest to make a change at the head coaching position."

Source: Mega

Who will replace Brian as head coach of the New York Giants?

Business decisions around the NFL move quickly if the regular season is still going on. With plenty of games coming up for the Giants, the organization selected Mike Kafka as an interim coach. The man has worked as the team's offensive coordinator for a very long time. Interim coaches have the opportunity to make a good impression in times of need. If Mike turns the ship around for the Giants, he could be hired as the team's official head coach moving forward.