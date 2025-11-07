Celtics Player Jaylen Brown Claps Back After Allegations of Spray-on Hair — "Outta Hand" "That's one way to leave your mark on the NBA, Jaylen." By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 7 2025, 1:55 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @House of Highlights

When you're a superstar player and you're on television weekly in front of millions of fans, your appearance is paramount. Some players have signature looks that are quite distinct, while others are a little more lowkey and traditional with their appearance. But sometimes, what generates buzz is how a sports star maintains their look as they age. For instance, David Beckham, international soccer star who is constantly fending off allegations of plastic surgery.

And in the NBA, you have Boston Celtics star player Jaylen Brown. Jaylen has occasionally been the target of good-natured ribbing over his hair, but a new on court brush with another player has led to a resurgence of these allegations. Here's what we know about Jaylen's so-called "spray on hair."

Jaylen Brown gets slammed by the internet for apparent spray-on hair.

It's no secret that Jaylen's hair has been the talk of the court on occasion. As the 2024 NBA Finals MVP, Jaylen is one of the Celtics' most promising players, and his star power has been irrefutable. But people just can't stop talking about his hair.

During an October 2025 livestream with friends, Jaylen opened up about his desire to get a hair transplant. He even called fellow Lakers star player LeBron James to ask if he should go to Turkey to seek the procedure. It's unclear what LeBron responded. Jaylen explained, "I don't know how we got here, bro. ... It all is happening fast to me. I used to make bald head jokes. I don't know, maybe it's just been catching back up. It's karma."

And twice now, Jaylen's hair has seemingly rubbed off a little bit on fellow players while on the court. It happened again in November 2025, leading to a resurgence in jokes about his so-called "spray-on hair."

Jaylen responded to allegations about his hair in a surprising way.

Jaylen eventually responded to the allegations, but it might not be the response you expected. Instead of being offended or asking people to stop talking about it, Jaylen cracked a joke of his own.

He shared a video of the supposed spray-on hair transfer to X (formerly Twitter), and joked, "AI is getting outta hand." Which suggests that he doesn't care to deny the rumors, and he's happy to get in on the fun.

An attitude which fans clearly enjoyed, as his comment section was filled with people good-naturedly ribbing him and praising him for his sense of humor. One user posted a meme of actor Anthony Anderson peeking playfully around a corner, writing, "Jaylen Brown whenever he sees a clean white on the court."