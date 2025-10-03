Fans Call David Beckham "Unrecognizable" Amid Rumors of Plastic Surgery "It's David Beckham wearing Simon Cowell wearing David Beckham's face." By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 3 2025, 1:43 p.m. ET Source: MEGA Left: Sept. 09, 2023; Right: Oct. 2, 2025

There's one constant that everyone understands about getting Old: things change. Your face changes, your body changes, and the way the world views you changes. If you're wealthy enough, you can forestall some of these changes with carefully done cosmetic procedures and access to resources that the average person might not have.

Article continues below advertisement

But of course, since you're supposed to change with age, eventually the lack of change defines your features. In other words, it's a double-edged sword. This is what former pro soccer superstar David Beckham is dealing with at age 50. Rumors of him receiving plastic surgery are nothing new, but they surged again in 2025 after fans said David was "unrecognizable."

Article continues below advertisement

Did David Beckham get plastic surgery?

David Beckham has long been considered one of the most desirable men in the sports world, despite his 26-year (and counting) marriage to former Spice Girl, Victoria Beckham. He was once a fresh-faced young soccer star and has now aged into a distinguished 50-year-old. But did he use plastic surgery to turn back the clock?

And the answer is: It's unclear. Rumors of plastic surgery have followed David for about a decade and include suggestions that he received procedures, including cheek fillers, a nose job, blepharoplasty, eye lift, and face lift, according to Vanity Clinic. David has never confirmed any procedures, so it's all about speculation and rumor.

Article continues below advertisement

However, there's one rumored procedure that David has been said to have undergone, and it's significantly harder for him to beat than any others. That procedure? A hair transplant. Luckily, most people could get behind the idea of a hair transplant.

Article continues below advertisement

David Beckham's supposed hair transplant has generated some buzz.

In a 2025 commercial, David appeared unrecognizable to fans as the rumors continued to fly. On social media, some lamented the fact that he had changed his face, with some calling his alleged procedures "too far." While people were supportive of a supposed hair transplant, they didn't love some of the other procedures he may have undergone.

On TikTok, one user commented, "It's David Beckham wearing Simon Cowell wearing David Beckham's face." Another added, "I was so confused. Feel like an AI version of him."

Article continues below advertisement

One fan lamented, "He looked SO good before. WHYYYYY?" while another bemoaned that he "aged himself," and another agreed, adding, "He looks so much older." While it's unclear which, if any, procedures David may have had, it's clear that the internet is convinced.