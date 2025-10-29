Jaylen Brown Is Looking for a Hair Transplant in a Viral Video The Boston Celtics star even attempted to contact LeBron James for advice regarding his hairline. By Diego Peralta Published Oct. 29 2025, 3:51 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/ @Boston Celtics

The talent Jaylen Brown displays on the court is brilliant. The 2024 NBA Finals MVP has taken the Boston Celtics to new heights thanks to his passion for the sport. However, there is one unpredictable issue bothering the acclaimed NBA player.

Does Jaylen need a hair transplant? Here's what we know about how the NBA player feels about his appearance, and what could influence his decision to change the way his hair looks.

Jaylen Brown called LeBron James to ask for hairline advice.

Social media allows professional athletes to be closer than ever to their fans. Jaylen was happy to host a livestream with some of his friends, but the video took a wild turn when the NBA star began discussing his hairline. X user @Fullcourtpass is one of the accounts sharing the viral video on the internet. Jaylen jokingly called Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James to ask him if he should go to Turkey in order to get an expensive treatment for his hair.

No response from the Lakers star is heard on the video. The prank arrived after Jaylen also used the livestream to (jokingly) blame Boston for his hair loss (via CBS). Spending so much time in the spotlight is allegedly what is causing the Celtics player to look different. In the livestream, Jaylen states: "I don't know how we got here, bro. ... It all is happening fast to me. I used to make bald head jokes. I don't know, maybe it's just been catching back up. It's karma."

Jaylen Brown's left some of his hair on OG Anunoby's jersey.

The entire affair can be traced back to an unforgettable moment for Jaylen on the court. During a game that pitted the Boston Celtics against the New York Knicks, Jayle's hairline appeared to leave dark spots on OG Anunoby's white jersey. NBA fans are quick to spot any unusual event that happens during games. Viewers immediately noticed the incident, using their social media accounts to discuss what happened to Jaylen.

The best professionals know how to take a joke. Jaylen organized the livestream to take the situation with grace. The Boston Celtics player was aware that the internet had seen the hairline incident, and he wanted to take matters into his own hands. In the end, Jaylen's strategies prove to be effective both on and off the court. By leaning into the joke and fueling the fire lit by his fans, the jokes about his hair are more likely to fade away.