Chauncey Billups Has a Beautiful Marriage and Family With His High School Sweetheart

The Trail Blazers coach married his wife, Piper Billups, in 2001.

Published Oct. 24 2025, 11:24 a.m. ET

Details on Chauncey Billups’s Wife, Piper, and Their 3 Kids
Former NBA MVP Chauncey Billups remained committed to basketball after retiring in 2014. After taking a step back to prioritize his health, he found his footing in other aspects of the sport, working as an ESPN analyst and later as a coach for the Portland Trail Blazers.

While Chauncey's love and dedication to basketball and the NBA are important to him, they don't come between him and his beautiful family. Here's a look at Chauncey's wife and kids.

(l-r): Chauncey Billups's daughter, his wife, Chauncey Billups, his daughter, and his other daughter celebrating his Hall of Fame ceremony
Who is Chauncey Billups's wife?

Chauncey's wife, Piper Billups, seems to prefer letting her husband be the famous one in their marriage. According to Sports Illustrated, the athlete met his wife in high school in his hometown of Colorado. They eventually got married in 2001.

Although Piper prefers keeping a low profile, she makes boss moves in her own right. According to her Instagram account, she's a realtor and owns a real estate business. However, Piper's Instagram hasn't been active since 2018.

Chauncey's other half has also appeared on his Instagram multiple times. In February 2021, the coach highlighted his wife and their marriage's longevity in a loving post.

"Been my Valentine for 27 years," Chauncey wrote. "I got the best teammate in the world. I love you."

Chauncey Billups and his wife have 3 kids.

Much as he is a husband, Chauncey is dedicated to being a father. During their marriage, the couple welcomed three children: Cydney, Ciara, and Cenaiya Billups. Chauncey is a proud #girldad to his daughters and has boasted about them multiple times on social media. He's likely even more proud that at least one of his children has already followed in his impressive basketball shoes.

Chauncey's eldest daughter, Cydney, is also a basketball player and played college basketball at the University of Texas Austin while pursuing her bachelor and masters degrees in sports management. According to her LinkedIn and Instagram, she started working as the Minnesota Timberwolves' team manager in 2023.

(l-r): Chauncey Billups's daughter, Chauncey Billups, Chauncey's second daughter, Chauncey's third daughter
Cydney isn't the only one making waves as an athlete, as it seems to be in the Billups's blood. Chauncey's second daughter, Cenaiya, attended Howard University in 2024 to pursue a degree in business management. According to a LinkedIn post from VSL Talent, she stood out at the historically Black university during her freshman year, joining Howard's Women's Track & Field team and helping secure the team's fourth consecutive MEAC Indoor Championship.

Not to be outdone by her sisters, Chauncey and Piper's middle daughter, Ciara, chose to live her best professional life on the West Coast. According to her LinkedIn, the University of Southern California (USC) graduate is a coordinator for Klutch Sports Group.

While Chauncey's daughters grew up with their dad in the spotlight, they seem to prefer staying out of it. As of this writing, Cydney is the only Billups offspring with a public Instagram account.

