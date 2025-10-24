Chauncey Billups Has a Beautiful Marriage and Family With His High School Sweetheart The Trail Blazers coach married his wife, Piper Billups, in 2001. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 24 2025, 11:24 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@1mrbigshot

Former NBA MVP Chauncey Billups remained committed to basketball after retiring in 2014. After taking a step back to prioritize his health, he found his footing in other aspects of the sport, working as an ESPN analyst and later as a coach for the Portland Trail Blazers.

While Chauncey's love and dedication to basketball and the NBA are important to him, they don't come between him and his beautiful family. Here's a look at Chauncey's wife and kids.

Who is Chauncey Billups's wife?

Chauncey's wife, Piper Billups, seems to prefer letting her husband be the famous one in their marriage. According to Sports Illustrated, the athlete met his wife in high school in his hometown of Colorado. They eventually got married in 2001. Although Piper prefers keeping a low profile, she makes boss moves in her own right. According to her Instagram account, she's a realtor and owns a real estate business. However, Piper's Instagram hasn't been active since 2018.

Chauncey's other half has also appeared on his Instagram multiple times. In February 2021, the coach highlighted his wife and their marriage's longevity in a loving post. "Been my Valentine for 27 years," Chauncey wrote. "I got the best teammate in the world. I love you."

Chauncey Billups and his wife have 3 kids.

Much as he is a husband, Chauncey is dedicated to being a father. During their marriage, the couple welcomed three children: Cydney, Ciara, and Cenaiya Billups. Chauncey is a proud #girldad to his daughters and has boasted about them multiple times on social media. He's likely even more proud that at least one of his children has already followed in his impressive basketball shoes.

Chauncey's eldest daughter, Cydney, is also a basketball player and played college basketball at the University of Texas Austin while pursuing her bachelor and masters degrees in sports management. According to her LinkedIn and Instagram, she started working as the Minnesota Timberwolves' team manager in 2023.

Cydney isn't the only one making waves as an athlete, as it seems to be in the Billups's blood. Chauncey's second daughter, Cenaiya, attended Howard University in 2024 to pursue a degree in business management. According to a LinkedIn post from VSL Talent, she stood out at the historically Black university during her freshman year, joining Howard's Women's Track & Field team and helping secure the team's fourth consecutive MEAC Indoor Championship.