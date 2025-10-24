Gilbert Arena Trolls Fans With “Infomant Lunch” Following NBA Gambling Scandals By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 24 2025, 5:00 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@nochillgil

Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas built a reputation for being unafraid to revel in a petty moment. I mean, he calls himself "No Chill Gil," so do we expect anything less? According to another one of his messy social media posts, we've yet to see just how much he refuses to chill.

Article continues below advertisement

Since hanging up his jersey, Gilbert has built a reputation as one of basketball’s most unfiltered personalities, often blurring the line between honesty and trolling. But his latest comments have taken that reputation to a new level, with social media buzzing over whether he crossed the line or simply told it like it is. Here’s everything to know about Gilbert's snitching rumors and how the former NBA star managed to stir the pot once again.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Gilbert Arenas's snitching rumors began after he posted a controversial social media post.

In an Instagram post shared on Gilbert's account in October 2025, the athlete posed for a photo while holding a brown paper bag and a white cup. The bag read "informant lunch," which he had as he walked into his eponymous YouTube show. "Got that Informant Lunch special this morning," Gilbert wrote, adding the hashtag "#Agentzero."

Article continues below advertisement

Gilbert's "snitch" post surfaced after another NBA gambling scandal became public in October 2025. An FBI investigation occurred at the time and included the arrests of Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier. According to The Daily Mail, Rozier was arrested as part of a larger sports betting scandal and gambling probe. Billups was implicated in an illegal betting probe involving poker and potentially games he coached.

Gilbert was arrested on similar charges on July 30, 2025. The athlete allegedly operated an illegal gambling business that included him hosting high-stakes poker games from his Encino, Calif. home. Gilbert was arrested with five other defendants, and each was charged with one count of conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business and one count of operating an illegal gambling business. Officials also listed Gilbert as "Agent Zero" in the crime reports.

Article continues below advertisement

Gilbert pleaded not guilty during a court appearance in July and was released on a $50,000 bond pending trial. Soon after his release, he addressed the arrest and joked that he planned to get himself out of the situation by "snitching" on his fellow defendants.

Article continues below advertisement

"Good luck in court. I'm pretty sure I ain't gonna be there when it's starting to go, cause, yeah, I'm snitching," Gilbert boasted in an August 2025 YouTube live video. "Ain’t nothing wrong with snitching, man/ It ain’t nothing wrong with just telling, man. Ain’t nothing wrong with telling, man." Despite his informant jokes, the host insisted his role as a snitch was purely fictional.