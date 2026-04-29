'Summer House' Fans Are Here for the Multiple Season 10 Reunion Leaks "Whoever leaked that audio was doing the Lord's work." By Chrissy Bobic Published April 29 2026, 10:21 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@amandabatula

Whether a Bravo producer is behind the multiple leaks from the Season 10 reunion for Summer House or someone from the show is responsible, fans are rejoicing at the piping hot tea they got ahead of the reunion special. After some audio was leaked, a second and third part were then shared with the internet.

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Now, Summer House fans want to know all about leaks 2 and 3 and how so many juicy parts of the reunion were released to the public seemingly right after the reunion was filmed. They all came out in April 2026 while the season was still airing, but after the cast reunited to sit down with Andy Cohen and hash it all out. Or, rather, try to hash it all out.

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'Summer House' leaks 2 and 3 don't make Amanda Batula look great.

The biggest drama from Season 10 didn't even happen on the show, but instead occurred outside of the season after filming ended. But, given what fans know now, they can pick up some of the breadcrumbs from the season now. Ciara Miller's actual best friend, Amanda Batula, admitted to secretly dating Ciara's ex, West Wilson.

If that isn't bad enough, Amanda and West doubled down on their relationship on social media. And, despite Ciara continuously going to Amanda for advice and support during her tumultuous relationship with West, Amanda and West seem to have no issue sharing their romance now. And the second and third audio leaks from Summer House prove that.

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The second leaked audio has the cast calling out Amanda for still technically being married to Kyle Cooke during the start of her relationship with West. Bailey Taylor says she saw Amanda make out with Kyle one night and then leave with West. They also try to figure out a timeline for when Amanda and West actually got together. And, at one point, Amanda jokes that ChatGPT helped her and West write their Instagram statement after they were ousted as a couple.

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In the third leaked audio, Ciara calls both West and Amanda "snakes in the grass." It's very reminiscent of the Season 10 reunion for Vanderpump Rules, when James Kennedy called Tom Sandoval a "worm with a moustache" amid his cheating scandal at the time. In the Summer House leaked audio, Ciara also tells Amanda that she had lost all "credibility" and she can't be trusted now.

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Bravo responded to the 'Summer House' leaks and who did it.

As fans began to speculate on social media about who leaked the Summer House reunion audio, some questioned whether or not it was done on purpose to drum up even more interest for the reunion. Then, Bravo released a statement about it on Instagram and shared that an "investigation" was performed to learn who leaked the multiple audio files.