Inside 'Summer House' Alums Hannah Berner and Paige DeSorbo's Friendship Today The 'Summer House' alums weighed in on the Ciara and West drama. By Chrissy Bobic Published April 16 2026, 1:28 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@hannahberner

Both Hannah Berner and Paige DeSorbo left Summer House before the drama hit the fan in the form of a scandal involving their friend Ciara Miller's ex, West Wilson, and her bestie, Amanda Batula. It's almost like Vanderpump's Scandoval all over again. But now, longtime fans are curious about the status of Hannah and Paige's friendship as they console Ciara amid the drama.

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There was a time when Hannah, Paige, and Ciara were on the Bravo show together. Although Hannah left after Season 5 and Paige followed suit after Season 9, they've both remained close to Ciara in real life, away from the cameras. But what about Paige and Hannah and their own friendship following their respective exits?

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Do Hannah Berner and Paige DeSorbo still have a close friendship?

Just in case there were any concerns about life after Summer House, Hannah and Paige are still besties. They host the podcast Giggly Squad together, but they aren't just friends because of their podcast. In July 2025, the co-hosts and friends appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon as guest hosts.

At the time, Hannah posted about it on Instagram with pictures of herself with Paige. In the caption, she wrote, "Fallon with my favorite." And, when the pair appeared on TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle to talk about their podcast, book, and tour, they shared more details about their real-life friendship.

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Paige and Hannah opened up about their own private language with each other, and how they would get "jealous" if they were to be so close with anyone else. Before Summer House, the women didn't know each other well, but it was thanks to the reality show that they were brought together and able to form such a tight bond.

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Now, years after they both left the show, Summer House isn't really a topic for them publicly. They share anecdotes about their lives and other news items on their podcast, but Summer House is mostly in the past for the former reality TV stars.

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Hannah and Paige weighed in on the 'Summer House' scandal.

After the scandal broke about Ciara's ex, West, dating her BFF on Summer House, Amanda, both Paige and Hannah shared their support for their friend. Ciara and West had already split up before West and Amanda admitted their relationship publicly. However, given the stress that Ciara was under during the chaotic relationship and all the times Amanda was there for her because of that stress, the coupling stung extra hard for her.

During the April 3, 2026, episode of Giggly Squad, they addressed the scandal. "Obviously, we're alive. We see the internet, we know what's going on," Paige says in the episode. "Ciara is our real friend, in real life. So we have been talking to her, consoling her. We are behind her 100 percent. We would never capitalize or monetize off of our friend's heartbreak."