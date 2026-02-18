Kyle Cooke Admitted to Feeling the "Pressure" With His Loverboy Alcoholic Drink Brand "I stopped paying myself a salary at Loverboy, so that's one of the reasons I started DJing." By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 18 2026, 10:32 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@drinkloverboy

When longtime Summer House cast member Kyle Cooke started Loverboy in 2018, he was ready for the challenges that came with running a company and brand based on a hard seltzer product. Years later, Loverboy included hard teas, cocktails, and more, and Kyle even brought on fellow Summer House stars Amanda Batula, who is now his ex, and Carl Radke to help him out.

Article continues below advertisement

But how successful is the Loverboy drink brand now? Kyle admits during Season 10 of Summer House that it hasn't been easy to grow the company or even manage it. In fact, he had to invest more of his own money into Loverboy, which is kind of the opposite of what you want to have to do when you run a company and promote a brand.

Article continues below advertisement

Is the Loverboy drink brand successful?

Technically speaking, Loverboy appears to have found some success. Although Kyle admits on Summer House that he has to stop paying himself a salary (yikes), the company has not gone under. Over the years, it even branched out into non-alcoholic drinks, and according to its website, Lovernoy is available at Walmart, Kroger, and Whole Foods. You can even create your own Loverboy drink bundle and order it online.

When it comes to how much money Loverboy makes, according to Forbes, it has raked in millions since Kyle founded the company. The outlet reported that, in 2022 alone, Loverboy made $16 million from sales. At the time, Loverboy was also number four on the list of top hard teas in the United States.

Article continues below advertisement

On a Reddit thread about Kyle's Loverboy brand, Summer House fans discussed how successful it really is, on a ground level. It's one thing for Kyle to promote it on social media and on the show, but what about the real-life response? One user who wrote that they work at a liquor store commented that "a decent amount of people actually buy it."

Article continues below advertisement

Compared to other hard seltzers, Loverboy appears to be at a similar level. Someone else commented, "It's at several grocery stores in Philly. I've never tried it but assume it's on par with the dozens of seltzer brands that flooded the market after the great White Claw boom."

Article continues below advertisement

Kyle Cooke has another job outside of Loverboy.

Even though Kyle says on Summer House that he had to put $500,000 of his money into the company, he hasn't shut its doors. He has, however, had to get another job outside of being the CEO of the company. He is now a DJ, and his chosen side hustle takes him around the U.S. for different gigs. Kyle's now ex Amanda wasn't wild about his chosen new lifestyle when they were still together, and she says as much on the show.