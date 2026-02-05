‘Summer House’ Star Lindsay Hubbard's Participation on the Show Is Unclear in Season 10 The OG has been with the show since its very first episode. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 5 2026, 5:37 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

Bravo's favorite "work hard, play harder" crew is back for Season 10 of Summer House. The show has given us some of the most memorable vacationers ready to whisk away from their New York City responsibilities and jet to the Hamptons for a few months off.

One of the cast members fans have grown to know and love is Lindsay Hubbard. Lindsay has been on the show from day one and has shown her career's growth, her relationship and eventual breakup with her co-star and ex-fiance, Carl Radke, and, as of 2024, her new role as a mom to her daughter, Gemma, with whom she shares her ex-boyfriend, Turner Kuffe. Now that Lindsay's in a different space in her life, some fans wonder if she's over Summer House as well. So, is the Bravolebrity involved with Summer House Season 10? Here's the scoop.

Source: Bravo

Will Lindsay Hubbard appear on 'Summer House' Season 10?

Yes, Lindsay is still on Summer House Season 10. However, she was noticeably absent from the group's Season 10 premiere activities. During the premiere, the group discussed why the OG, who has earned the nickname "Mother Hubbard" from her friends, was missing because it was Fourth of July weekend, though they made sure to mention that her cooking, especially her bacon in the morning, was sorely missed.

While some fans thought Lindsay's absence meant she was done with the show, she confirmed that wasn't the case. Later in the premiere, Amanda Batula and Ciara Miller called her via FaceTime to discuss her absence from the upcoming festivities. Lindsay told her friends she was skipping the parties to stay in with her baby girl.

Fans saw how Lindsay's Fourth of July went down on her Instagram account. In July 2025, she posted an Instagram carousel of her enjoying her baby's first Independence Day, which included swimming with her and former Summer House star Gabby Prescod, playing with chickens, and exploring the city with her mom. And while Lindsay wouldn't have missed a party in the past, her friends didn't mind and were happy to see her have some extra time with Gemma.

"She seems so happy, it’s crazy!” Amanda told Ciara during the Feb. 3 episode. “Like, that baby changed her life, I feel like.”

Source: Bravo

'Summer House' fans will see more of Lindsay Hubbard's life 'In The City' soon.

While Lindsay wasn't in the house during the Summer House premiere, the show's trailer indicates she will eventually participate in some capacity and is seen in several scenes. In one scene from the Season 10 trailer, she and Ciara listen with disdain as Amanda, who announced in January 2026 that she and Kyle Cooke were separating after four years of marriage, tells her friends that she found out he had fallen asleep at a fan's house.

Although Lindsay is part of Summer House, as fans witnessed on the premiere, she won't be there all the time. However, ahead of the premiere, fans saw that she, Kyle, and Amanda will star on Summer House's spinoff, In The City. The spinoff shows the trio's lives away from the Hamptons, which Lindsay said she appreciates.

"I think our show is like a good transitional show," she said of the show in an interview with The Daily Dish. "We're not really, like, at a place where we can party in the Hamptons, in a shared house all summer, every weekend, right? Like, I have a baby now, and that's just not where my head is at."

"But I think In the City is so great because you see our day-to-day lives," she explained. "Like, some of us are new parents. Some of us have kids. Some of us are married. Some of us are trying to have kids. So, it really is like the show of just learning how to take that next chapter of life in stride."