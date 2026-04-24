The ‘Summer House’ Reunion Audio Leak Is Being Linked to This Cast Member, Allegedly "It did originate from a viewing room recording." By Tatayana Yomary Published April 24 2026, 4:08 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

Chile… the social media streets have been buzzing! Ever since it was revealed that Summer House stars Amanda Batula and West Wilson are a couple, fans have been in shock. West , who has a history with Amanda’s now estranged friend Ciara Miller, was the last person anyone expected Amanda to hook up with. After all, she’s still married, even though she’s going through a divorce, and she appeared to have a very close friendship with Ciara.

Article continues below advertisement

That said, once the betrayal news made headlines, fans have been anticipating the reunion. After all, the news is too scandalous for host Andy Cohen to look past. That said, Bravo revealed that the Season 10 reunion was filmed on April 23, 2026, with the set airdate of May 26, 2026. However, fans got a taste of what’s to come from the reunion, and Bravo executives are not happy.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Who leaked the ‘Summer House’ Season 10 audio?

If you’ve been glued to social media, you know that an audio of the Summer House Season 10 reunion, which includes Ciara, Amanda, and other cast members speaking their peace about the Amanda and West relationship bombshell, has gone viral. And according to YouTube host Thea de Sousa, the culprit behind the Summer House Season 10 reunion audio leak is none other than West Wilson. Even worse, the reasoning is that he wants to get canned for financial gain.

In a lengthy Instagram Stories post, Thea shared that she received information from a close Bravo source pointing the finger at the disgraced reality star. “OK, so someone told me this morning (who does work at Bravo), but ancillary that West leaked the audio in an attempt to make Amanda look bad and because he wanted a reason to get fired so he can make a ton of money from Complex spilling his story,” Thea said. “This person also gave me screenshots of some Bravo internal convos.”

Article continues below advertisement

Interestingly, Thea added more color to the situation, sharing that an insider revealed that the audio had to have come from a post. “I was talking to someone who actually works in production — not this show but for other Bravo shows — and this person says the audio is too clean to be someone on stage with a phone in their pocket,” she shared. “So I went back and asked the Bravo person. And they said it did originate from a viewing room recording, but they are certain that West is how it got to Reddit, and so are Bravo executives.”

Article continues below advertisement

A ‘Summer House’ cast member has allegedly been fired!

The tea is piping hot! Aside from Thea’s revelation about the alleged culprit, she also shared that a cast member has already received their pink slip. The source also told Thea that West was already reprimanded for his behavior behind the scenes.

“They said West already got fired for this, first thing this morning,” Thea said. “I posted it because of those screenshots.” However, Thea made a point of saying that the “jury is still out” on whether West was actually fired.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Bravo

“As for West being fired, I have not heard this from anyone else,” she said. “I am sure people will continue to write in the blogs, and we will know more later.” Thea went on to share a message to folks blaming her for spoiling the reunion.

Article continues below advertisement

“Don’t blame me, blame whoever recorded this,” Thea said. “And if they recorded this clip, there is more. Bravo has since made a statement on the situation, sharing that they are taking this matter very seriously.