Marcell Ozuna Is Missing From the Braves Lineup — What Happened to Him?

The 2025 MLB season is officially underway, and with it comes the usual wave of injuries that every steam dreads. Unfortunately for the Atlanta Braves, they've been hit particularly hard right out of the gate.

Not only is the club dealing with the 80-game suspension of Jurickson Profar — benched without pay after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs — but now the team is also missing one of their most reliable hitters: Marcell Ozuna. Here's what happened to him and what it means for the Braves moving forward.

What happened to Marcell Ozuna?

During the Braves' 8-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, April 13, many fans noticed something concerning: Marcell Ozuna appeared to be limping during the game. The veteran slugger, who's been one of Atlanta's most consistent hitters, was clearly not moving at full speed.

The following day, the three-time MLB All-Star was absent from the lineup as the Braves opted to send him back to Atlanta for further evaluation. This included an MRI of Marcell Ozuna's hip.

Braves sent Marcell Ozuna back to Atlanta for an exploratory MRI on his hip. It showed inflammation but nothing serious. He’s day to day. — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) April 14, 2025

Thankfully, the results offered a bit of good news for Braves fans. According to Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the MRI didn't reveal anything major or structurally damaging. The scan showed inflammation in Marcell's hip — but nothing more serious. For now, he's considered day-to-day. "Braves sent Marcell Ozuna back to Atlanta for an exploratory MRI on his hip," Justin shared on X (formerly Twitter). "It showed inflammation but nothing serious. He's day to day."

Fortunately, the initial concern seems to have been replaced by cautious optimism. Any time a player is dealing with a potential hip issue — especially someone like Marcell, who's already had quite a few injuries over the years — it's natural for the organization and fans alike to worry. But so far, it appears to be more of a precautionary move than a sign of something more troubling.

Braves manager Brian Snitker offered a brief update on Marcell Ozuna's hip injury.

On April 14, Braves manager Brian Snitker spoke with the media via The Associated Press and confirmed that Marcell Ozuna would remain in Atlanta for the time being to undergo treatment and rest as he recovers from his hip issue. "He's going to stay back and get treated up," Brian explained to the outlet. "We'll just see every day how it gets."

Brian also mentioned that he'd noticed something was off with Marcell even before the game in Tampa. He told the press that "a couple of days ago," he could see that Marcell was struggling while running the bases.