What Happened to Major League Baseball Star Octavio Dotel? Inside the Details Octavio Dotel was a MLB pitcher who began his successful professional baseball career in the late '90s. By Danielle Jennings Published April 9 2025, 11:02 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The sports world is mourning the heartbreaking and unexpected death of one of its own, as Major League Baseball star Octavio Dotel was killed in a freak accident.

Octavio was an MLB pitcher who began his successful professional baseball career in the late '90s before ultimately winning the World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011.

What happened to Octavio Dotel?

Octavio was one of at least 98 people who were killed on Tuesday, April 9, when the roof of a nightclub in the Dominican Republic collapsed — he was also one of two MLB players who died in the tragic accident, along with Tony Blanco, according to NBC News.

"We deeply regret the passing of former Major Leagues and Immortal of Dominican Sport, Octavio Dotel," Dominican Republic sports minister Kelvin Cruz said in a statement. "His legacy on and off the field leaves an indelible mark on national baseball history. Peace to his soul and strength to his family and loved ones."

What are the details surrounding the nightclub collapse?

The devastating accident occurred while patrons were inside the popular Jet Set nightclub enjoying a concert from merengue artist Rubby Pérez, per NBC News. As of now, 124 people have died as a result of the roof collapse, and 155 were hospitalized due to their injuries. There is currently no word on what caused the roof of the nightclub to collapse.

Following the tragedy, Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader gave an update on the country’s response. "We deeply regret the tragedy that occurred at the Jet Set nightclub. We have been following the incident minute by minute since it occurred. All relief agencies have provided the necessary assistance and are working tirelessly in the rescue efforts. Our prayers are with the affected families," Abinader said, per ABC News.

What has the baseball world said about Octavio’s death?

The New York Mets, the team that gave Octavio his major league start, said of the late pitcher, "We mourn the passing of Octavio Dotel," per NBC News. "Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the tragedy in the Dominican Republic."

His other former team, the Houston Astros, spoke about his prior contributions to the team. "We are heartbroken to learn the tragic news that former Astros pitcher Octavio Dotel was one of several individuals that passed away when a roof collapsed in his native Dominican Republic last night," the Astros said in a statement.

"While in Houston, he was one of the top relievers in all of baseball and was a significant part of a dominant bullpen that included Hall of Famer Billy Wagner and All-Star Brad Lidge."