Is 'Summer House' Over for Good? What We Know About The Future of the Show "'Summer House' is our baby." By Alisan Duran Published May 20 2026, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: Charles Sykes/Bravo

The Season 10 finale of Summer House left many Bravo fans emotional as the cast packed up the Hamptons share house for what felt like a very final goodbye. Between tearful hugs, relationship fallout, and major cast shakeups, viewers immediately began wondering whether the reality series was ending for good.

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The uncertainty only grew after several longtime cast members prepared to move onto Bravo’s upcoming spinoff series, In the City, while the iconic Hamptons property itself was reportedly listed for sale.

Source: Eugene Gologursky/Bravo Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke.

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Will there be another season of Summer House?

Yes — Bravo officially confirmed that Summer House will return for Season 11 during NBCUniversal’s Upfronts presentation in May 2026, as per TV Insider. Although the network has not announced an official premiere date, production will likely begin sometime in early July, following the show’s usual filming schedule in the Hamptons.

Still, the emotional tone of the Season 10 finale left many viewers questioning how much longer the original version of the show can realistically continue. Several longtime cast members are now heading toward different projects and major life changes outside the summer share house. Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, and Lindsay Hubbard are all expected to continue appearing on Bravo’s new spinoff, In the City, which follows the cast’s lives in New York City beyond the Hamptons weekends.

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Source: Charles Sykes/Bravo Lindsay Hubbarb, Amanda Batula, and Kyle Cooke.

The 'Summer House' cast could look very different in Season 11.

Bravo has not officially confirmed the Season 11 cast yet, though many fans believe the series is slowly transitioning away from its longtime original stars. Season 10 introduced several newer cast members, including Bailey Taylor, Levi Sebree, KJ Dillard, Ben Waddell, Mia Calabrese, and Dara Levitan. Many viewers believe those additions signaled a larger cast refresh for the future of the franchise.

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Meanwhile, several friendships and relationships within the group dramatically shifted after filming wrapped. Amanda and Kyle later announced their split after four years of marriage, while Amanda and West Wilson eventually confirmed they were dating. The fallout reportedly fractured parts of the friend group, especially after Ciara Miller publicly reacted to the relationship news in interviews and at the reunion.

Source: Charles Sykes/Bravo Carl Radke, Ciara Miller, KJ Dillard, and Mia Calabrese.

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Some original cast members may still return occasionally.

Even if several longtime stars step back from full-time filming, fans may still see familiar faces appear throughout Season 11. Lindsay previously told Decider that she could still visit the house on weekends, while Kyle may also continue spending time in the Hamptons despite his changing personal life.