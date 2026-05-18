Are Amanda and West From 'Summer House' Still Together After All the Drama? Both of the reality TV stars teased that they intended to discuss their relationship at the reunion. By Lea Vatenmakher Updated May 18 2026, 9:26 a.m. ET Source: Bravo

One of reality TV's most controversial couples, Amanda Batula and West Wilson, met on the show Summer House. Despite each of their girl/guy codes, they started dating amidst a whole lot of drama.

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Now, fans are wondering if all the chaos has gotten to the couple, and some time to reflect on their relationship has led to split. Or, are Amanda and West still together, despite hurting others along the way.

Source: Bravo

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Are Amanda and West from 'Summer House' still together?

As of May, 2026, it seems that West and Amanda's relationship is still going strong, as they've been spotted together as recently as last month. New York City moviegoers report seeing the couple cuddled up at a movie theater. They were also spotted together at a Yankees game on April 18. Furthermore, West spoke about the relationship on a podcast on April 20 and sounded like he and Amanda are still very much involved.

In case there was still any doubt left, both Amanda and West were in attendance at the Summer House Season 10 reunion taping on April 23. According to the seating chart, they sat next to each other. This comes after both of the reality TV stars teased that they intended to discuss their relationship at the reunion.

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @amandabatula

West Wilson and Amanda Batula relationship controversy, explained.

For those who may have missed the drama, West and Amanda's relationship is widely loathed due to a sketchy timeline and violations of both girl and guy code.

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Prior to his romance with Amanda, West was dating Ciara Miller. Sure, we all have exes, but how many of them unknowingly seek comfort from their ex's new love interest? That's what happened to Ciara, as she turned to her friend, Amanda, to share her feelings about the breakup. Unbeknownst to Ciara at that time, Amanda was already hooking up with West while comforting her friend.

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @ciaramiller___

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As for West's side of the drama, he also seemingly betrayed his new partner's ex. Amanda and Kyle Cooke split shortly before West and Amanda were revealed to be an item. Like Ciara and Amanda, Kyle and West were close friends.

The timeline for the whole thing is highly suspicious, with many believing that West and Amanda were already hooking up before she and Kyle were divorced. Adding fuel to the fire, Kyle alleges that West was in a relationship with someone else when he started dating Amanda. Don't worry if you're confused — it's not a comprehension problem on your end — the situation is really that messy.

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @imkylecooke

Will Amanda and West last?

Somehow, West and Amanda's relationship has withstood all the drama. However, not everyone is convinced that they're built to last. According to commenters on Reddit, this romance is a ticking time bomb.

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @westling.conrad