'Summer House' West Wilson's Cousin Was Arrested for a Shocking Crime The unimaginable tragedy started with an agreement over chores, allegedly. By Ivy Griffith Published May 1 2026, 2:48 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Caldwell County

For Bravo's series Summer House, steamy is the name of the game. The cast is used to some drama here and there, and especially West Wilson, who was the center of a controversy over his relationship with Amanda Batula. Unfortunately, however, April 2026 brought controversy of a different kind to the Wilson house.

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West's cousin was arrested, and the crime he allegedly committed is jaw-dropping in its cruelty and violent nature. Here's what we know about the crime his cousin allegedly committed.

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'Summer House' West Wilson's cousin has been arrested.

When it comes to West, people are used to a little drama. Things got messy when he and Amanda announced their relationship and there was some speculation that the timeline overlapped with Amanda's marriage to Kyle Cook. However, the drama that embroiled West in April 2026 was a different beast entirely, and far more serious.

People reports that West's cousin, Dakota Sweeney, was arrested on Wednesday, April 22. The outlet reports that the Missouri State Highway Patrol became aware of the alleged crime when they were "notified of a homicide" on the 22nd. They responded to a home in Caldwell County, and there they countered Victim #1, Witness #1, and Sweeney himself.

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Police took Sweeney into custody, and located a holster on his person. It was requested that Sweeney be held with "no bond" and was fingerprinted on two felony charges. But those charges and the crime he is alleged of committing are jaw-dropping in their savagery. It all center around a disagreement he had with a family that seems to have ended in tragedy.

@thecrimedesk Newly released 911 dispatch audio reveals the moments when police arrived to the scene after “Summer House” star West Wilson’s cousin allegedly shot their grandmother. In the audio obtained by TMZ, a dispatcher says a caller claimed a possible subject shot his mother-in-law. “What we’re hearing is that it is possible that subject shot his mother-in-law,” the dispatcher said. westwilson dakotasweeney summerhouse ♬ original sound - The Crime Desk - The Crime Desk Source: TikTok / @thecrimedesk

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West's cousin faces murder charges.

People notes that Sweeney is facing murder charges, saying he "knowingly caused the death" of Victim No. 1, who happens to be his step-grandmother, Gayle R. Wilson. In a probable cause statement collected by the outlet, Sweeney had a disagreement that night with Gayle.

The argument allegedly centered on Sweeney's unwillingness to do chores around the house. The Witness claims that he saw Sweeney sit on the couch next to Gayle and then shoot her in the head, "Without warning." It's an incomprehensible crime that has the Wilson family reeling.

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An obituary for Gayle notes that she was a loving and family-focused person. She had seven grandkids and one great-grandchild. Gayle is survived by her husband of 50 years, Roger Wilson. The 75-year-old was active in her community and "worked as a store manager at Video Showcase in Carrollton for 15 years, where she developed strong relationships with customers."