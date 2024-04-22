Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Summer House Are Andrea Denver and Lexi Sundin Still Together? Life After 'Summer House' Andrea realized how much he missed Lexi. After 'Summer House' Season 6 wrapped, he worked hard to get her back. They have big news! By Sheridan Singleton Apr. 22 2024, Published 8:15 a.m. ET Source: Bravo

In Season 6 of Summer House, one of the major storylines surrounded a love triangle between Andrea Denver, Paige DeSorbo, and Craig Conover. In the debut season of Winter House, Paige and Andrea started a flirtatious relationship that turned into more of a situationship. On Summer House, Andrea had high hopes of hooking up with Paige again. But, what some may not know is that he was dating Lexi Sundin in between both shows, and she had ended things with him before his time on Summer House.

Andrea is an Italian model, so it isn't surprising that he found a romantic connection during Winter House. When Andrea joined Summer House in Season 6, he had no idea that the summer would end for him with a different kind of heartbreak. While Paige decided to follow her connection with Craig, Andrea began realizing how much he missed his prior paramour, Lexi. After the season wrapped, he worked hard to get her back, but are Andrea and Lexi still together?

Are 'Summer House' star Andrea Denver and Lexi Sundin still together?

After realizing how much he missed Lexi towards the end of the Summer House season, Andrea knew he would have to work hard to get her back. She had ended things with him due to the lingering feelings he had for Paige. He even opted out of filming Season 2 of Winter House. During an interview with Us Weekly, Andrea said, "I didn't feel like it was the right time for me to [to leave and film the show]. I reconnected with a person that matters to me and that she was my priority."

Lexi Sundin's first Bravo appearance was on 'Project Runway.'

Before hooking up with Andrea, Lexi was also in the modeling world. She even appeared in an episode of Project Runway. During Season 17, Lexi walked the runway wearing clothes designed by Jhoan Sebastian Grey, who ended up winning. She walked in New York Fashion Week and appeared in various campaigns across the world. She's also an interior designer.

Andrea and Lexi announced their engagement at BravoCon.

Andrea wasn't coy about wanting to marry Lexi after they got back together. When he was Brandi Glanville's podcast, Andrea talked about the ups and downs of their relationship and gushed over the fact that Lexi took him back. Shortly after they got back together, Andrea shared in an interview with Page Six that he was hopeful about spending the rest of his life with her. At BravoCon 2023, Andrea was excited to share that he and Lexi are engaged.

Andrea made a brief appearance on Season 8 of 'Summer House.'