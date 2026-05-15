'Summer House' Fans React to Seeing Amanda Batula's Doppelganger in a Wig "Omg it's Jason Bourne." By Chrissy Bobic Published May 15 2026, 1:07 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@amandabatula

After the Summer House scandal that reminded dedicated Bravo fans of a little thing called Scandoval, it would make sense for Amanda Batula to want to hide her identity in public with a wig. But was it really her under what appeared to be an ill-fitting black bob wig that someone posted on TikTok?

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In the video, a woman who bears a striking resemblance to Amanda is shown at a table in a restaurant sporting black hair with bangs, and the hair itself doesn't look like Amanda's. But the face looks so much like hers that the user who posted the video, which she took pretty sneakily, thinks it might be the Summer House star in disguise.

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'Summer House' fans think they saw Amanda Batula out in a wig.

Amanda and her Summer House co-star, West Wilson, received insurmountable backlash even before Season 15 finished airing. The pair went public with a secret relationship despite Amanda's impending divorce from fellow Summer House star Kyle Cooke and West's on-again/off-again and difficult relationship with Amanda's best friend, Ciara Miller, who is also part of the show.

It didn't have exactly all of the same trappings as the Vanderpump Rules scandal, but it is very reminiscent of it for fans, thanks to the levels of betrayal. So if Amanda wanted to go out and didn't want to be accosted by fans who are firmly Team Ciara, she could very well be the person in the wig in the TikTok.

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If it's not Amanda in a wig, then the woman might just be her long-lost twin sister, because their faces look so similar that it's hard to totally discredit the theory that the restaurant goer is, in fact, West's boo. Then again, a few users commented to claim that the woman is actually their real-life friend, so whether or not you believe them, it's another conspiracy linked to the Summer House scandal.

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Others commented just to delight in the possibility that Amanda actually tried to pull this off. "Going to a hibachi restaurant in the midst of a scandal would be hilarious," one user commented. Another wrote, "Omg! She will never live this down!" Was it really her? If so, she probably wont admit it, if only to be able to keep that wig on standby if she needs it.

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Amanda Batula did try to disguise herself after the 'Summer House' scandal involving West Wilson.

When Amanda went out for one of the first times after the scandal broke, a Summer House fan shared photos of her out on the street in a Reddit post. Redditors speculated that she wore West's hat and jacket to try to disguise herself while outside.