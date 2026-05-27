KJ Dillard Opens Up About Hospitalization During ‘Summer House’ Reunion "I’m very thankful that the audience is embracing that, because it’s my truth." By Alisan Duran Published May 27 2026, 9:47 a.m. ET Source: Kareem Black/Bravo

KJ Dillard became emotional while reflecting on his mental health journey during the Summer House Season 10 reunion. The Bravo star opened up about the difficult months that followed filming and revealed how several castmates supported him behind the scenes.

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During Part 1 of the reunion, KJ spoke warmly about Ciara Miller and Mia Calabrese. He explained that the two women became especially important to him after the summer ended and remained by his side while he dealt with personal struggles away from the cameras.

Source: Bravo

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What is borderline personality disorder?

As the reunion conversation continued, KJ revealed that he was hospitalized after struggling with self-harm. The reality star shared that he spent a week in the hospital and said Ciara and Mia visited him nearly every day during that period.

The 28-year-old became emotional while discussing his recovery. KJ explained that recovery forced him to confront issues he had avoided for years. “My whole life, I distracted myself and ran away from my issues instead of facing them head-on,” he said during the reunion special.

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He added that spending time away from the spotlight helped him reevaluate what he needed moving forward. According to KJ, focusing on therapy, recovery, and medication became an important turning point after an especially difficult period following the summer.

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KJ also revealed that doctors diagnosed him with borderline personality disorder, often referred to as BPD, during his hospitalization. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, borderline personality disorder is a serious mental illness that affects how people view themselves and others, often impacting relationships and everyday functioning.

The Summer House cast member shared that he is now attending therapy and taking medication. KJ also reflected on how meaningful it was to receive support from both his friends and viewers after opening up publicly about his struggles. “I’m grateful that I’m here alive because I could have not been,” he said. “I’m thankful for the support of my friends. Like everyone here has somehow showed their support in their own way. So I appreciate that.”

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The emotional moment quickly became one of the most talked-about scenes from the reunion episode, with several cast members visibly holding back tears as KJ spoke candidly about his experience.

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“I’m very thankful that the audience is embracing that, because it’s my truth,” KJ said during the reunion. “I’m not gonna not be honest about what I’m going through, especially if it can help others.”

Several cast members reacted emotionally to KJ’s comments. Jesse Solomon hugged him during the reunion and praised him for sharing such a “moving story.” “I feel for you,” Jesse told KJ during the emotional exchange. “I’m glad you’re good, because I don’t want anyone to go through that. I’m happy he’s feeling better.”

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KJ later explained that he hopes being honest about his experience could help others who may be struggling privately with their own mental health challenges. Carl Radke also voiced his support and said he believes KJ will continue doing “great stuff.” Part 2 of the Summer House Season 10 reunion premieres on June 2 on Bravo.