Is TikTok Star Loren Gray Single? What We Know About Her Relationship Status

The Pennsylvania native was also recently featured in Taylor Swift's music video for "The Man."

“She’s the sweetest. She knew where I was from before I even said anything — we’re from the same area, she went to school in my town —we talked about music, I love her even more now," Loren exclusively told Distractify about working with the pop legend. "She is exactly who you think [she] would be. She was so nice to everyone and I am so grateful to have been part of that experience.”