From Reality TV to True Love: Are Nathan and Taylor From 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Still Together? Nathan and Taylor were fan favorites on Season 2 of 'Farmer Wants a Wife.' By Allison DeGrushe Published May 1 2025, 5:02 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @smothers_5

It's hard to believe we're coming up on the first anniversary of the Season 2 finale of Farmer Wants a Wife! Time sure does fly by, and what better time to stroll down memory lane and see where our favorite farmers and their final picks have landed since cameras stopped rolling?

Article continues below advertisement

Remember Ty Ferrell? He wrapped up the season solo, choosing not to date either of his final two women. And it turns out he's not the only one who's single — Brandon Rodgers and Grace Girard revealed during the reunion special that they called it quits. But don't worry, love isn't completely off the table! Mitchell Kolinsky and Sydney Errera are still going strong. As for Nathan Smothers and his final choice, Taylor Bedell… well, are they still together?

Source: Fox

Article continues below advertisement

Are Nathan and Taylor from Season 2 of 'Farmer Wants a Wife' still together?

At the time of writing, it appears Farmer Wants a Wife couple Nathan and Taylor are still together and totally head over boots for each other! The couple recently gave fans a peek into their evolving love story with a joint Instagram post on April 28, 2025, highlighting the ups and downs of their long-distance romance.

In the heartfelt video, Nathan is seen packing his suitcase into the back of his black pickup truck before smiling at the camera. A text overlay reads, "Long distance never gets easy... only a little longer." The clip then cuts to an emotional moment of the couple hugging and sharing a kiss before parting ways for now.

Article continues below advertisement

One curious fan asked Taylor in the comments whether she plans to move to Nathan's farm — and she had some big news: She is! Taylor explained that's exactly what she meant by "just a little bit longer," hinting that the reality TV couple is preparing to take the next big step and officially move in together.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor initially planned to move in with Nathan by the end of 2024.

During the Season 2 reunion, Taylor disclosed that she hoped to move to Florida, where Nathan lives and operates his citrus and cattle farm, by the end of 2024.

"My lease is up in September, and then there's a little extension period until November," she explained to viewers. "But somewhere between September or November is when we're thinking that I might be able to move down to Florida. If I could, I would move there literally tomorrow, but it's kind of just a process of transferring over my license to Florida and then my lease and everything. But I'm definitely super excited and looking forward to that. That's kind of like the next step."

Article continues below advertisement