Are Former NBA Star Nick Young and Kendrick Lamar Related? Inside the Details Nick and Kendrick have more in common than both being celebrities; they are also California natives with deep ties to the city. By Danielle Jennings Published July 17 2025, 9:26 a.m. ET

In the world of Hollywood, where everyone is famous, it's no surprise when some of the rich and famous reveal that they are actually related. Former NBA star Nick Young and Grammy winner Kendrick Lamar are two celebs who have rumored familial connections, but is it rooted in fact or fiction?

Nick and Kendrick have more in common than both being celebrities; they are also California natives with deep ties to the city. Nick made a name for himself in the NBA several years before Kendrick became one of hip hop’s heavyweights.

Are Nick Young and Kendrick Lamar related?

Yes, the two are cousins, per a 2024 interview that Nick gave, revealing the details of his family history that includes Kendrick. While appearing on the Sloane Knows! podcast, Nick explained that he and Kendrick are paternal cousins.

“Kendrick is on my dad’s side. … I grew up with Kendrick. I wasn’t going to Compton like that,” he said. “When we grew up, he played with us a little bit. But he was always shorter. Kendrick was small.”

In a previous interview with DJ Vlad, Nick shared that the two hung out together during her high school years. “It was more in high school when we was all going to like different games and all that he would be in the car with us riding, going to games,” he shared, while also revealing that the two eventually lost touch as Nick went on to play in the NBA.

“I got to the league, I didn’t see him for a while, and next thing you know, he just popped up being Kendrick Lamar, one of the best rappers, so I’m like, oh that’s d--n,” Nick added.

What is Nick doing now?

In March 2025, it was announced that Nick joined the latest team in Ice Cube’s BIG3 basketball league, the LA Riot, as a coach, according to the Los Angeles Times. “I’m super excited,” he told the outlet. “Right now we are the third-best team in L.A., soon to be second hopefully. We gotta win some championships. It’s gonna be fun. Come out and support us this summer. LA Riot — great name. BIG3 is on the rise.”

Ice Cube also spoke to the outlet about the controversial team name, which is a reference to the 1992 Los Angeles riots that occurred after the officers who were videotaped beating Rodney King were acquitted.

“They chose the name LA Riot because it represents the resilience, passion, and unbreakable spirit of Los Angeles,” he said of team owners. “This city is built on energy, culture and a drive to challenge the status quo — just like the BIG3.”