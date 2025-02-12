Paper Straws Are Officially Out in Another One of President Trump's Executive Orders President Trump banned paper straws in the U.S. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 12 2025, 1:33 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash/SJ Objio

At some point, people began using paper straws instead of plastic ones out of fear of adding more waste and of straws making their way into streams and larger bodies of water. But after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to ban paper straws and effectively bring back widespread plastic straws, it led many to second guess themselves. So, are paper straws bad for you?

When Trump signed his order to ban paper straws, he commented to reporters on how he isn't worried about potential negative effects on plastic straws in the oceans. But what are his thoughts and feelings about paper straws? For a while, they were the answer for people and businesses who wanted to get rid of plastic straws. Now, things have shifted.

Are paper straws bad for you?

Paper straws might be better for the environment and they might eliminate waste, but there have been studies that point to issues with paper straws. According to the Mountain States Policy Center, there are some negative health effects associated with using paper straws. And no, those health issues aren't simply related to the discomfort from having a straw that gets soggy.

According to the organization, studies have shown that paper straws contain harmful materials for humans that use them. The organization's website says that paper straws contain perfluoroalkylated and polyfluoroalkylated substances. These chemicals, which are made by humans, can potentially have lasting negative effects on health.

Paper straws are garbage! Plastic is toxic. Steel straws are the way to go because they are reusable and nontoxic! pic.twitter.com/a558479SPU — Eric The Biologist🇺🇸 (@CGTCFA) February 7, 2025

The U.S. The Department of Veterans Affairs shared on its website that veterans who came into contact with these substances could be at a greater risk for diseases like testicular and kidney cancer, increased cholesterol, changes in the immune system, and even fertility issues. However, the VA Department also stated on the site that there is no firm research and that the "medical evidence is currently inconclusive."

Why did Trump ban paper straws?

Former President Joe Biden made efforts during his time in office to curb the use of plastic drinking straws. In July 2024, Biden announced plans to completely get rid of plastic when in use with food with plans to phase out the use of plastic by 2027. At the time, he urged all federal departments to begin to use less plastic when it came to food in any way, like disposable plastic-ware and plastic bags.

Trump: “Paper straws break, they explode… and I don’t think that plastics going to affect a shark very much as their munching their way through the ocean.”



Omg. 😭pic.twitter.com/4GB11CashS — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) February 10, 2025

While plastic straws weren't the only issue at the time, they were on Trump's radar at the start of his second term. Trump's executive order during his second term suggested that Americans do the opposite of curbing the use of plastics with food. He told reporters at the White House that plastic straws "don't work" and that the plan is for the United States to go back to plastic.