The Internet Cannot Decide How Many Holes a Straw Has

Straws are wildly controversial. Seriously, just yell out the word "straw" the next time you're at a social gathering and see how the drinking tool divides the room.

For years, straws made from plastic have been villanized for their negative impact on the environment. But when paper straws were introduced as a more eco-friendly alternative, the complaints kept coming. "You know what needs to end? Paper straws because by the third sip, my straw is disintegrated," wrote @yankeesmobb on Twitter.