444 Is One of Many Angel Numbers –– What Does It Mean?
Every time you see three or more consecutive numbers in a row, you're seeing an angel number. But many people have been in the dark about angel numbers and their significance until recently.
TikTok and other social media platforms have helped open up a dialogue about what angel numbers are and what they represent. One of these numbers you might see on billboards, license plates, gas station prices, and more is 444. But what exactly does it mean?
What does 444 mean?
There are several different interpretations of what 444 means, but the good news is that all of the interpretations are good ones. If you've noticed tons of 444s around you lately, it could mean a handful of positive things for your future.
AP News says that "444 is a sign that one should keep their faith and that the angels are watching over one. They have taken it on themselves to guide one to a brighter future. If one sees this number, especially if it recurs, it is an indication that one should give up all doubts on issues related to ambitions and act decisively."
In other words, seeing 444 means you can keep pressing forward while knowing that your dreams for the future are still on their way to you.
Psych News Daily says, "A popular 444 meaning is to 'seek and find,' and not wait any longer. Sometimes it can mean a new beginning or a new opportunity, or moving on from something (or from someone). In the most positive light, 444 means 'I have arrived,' and 'My time has come.' In other words, your hard work has finally paid off."
444 is all about fresh starts and being mentally ready for any major changes that might come your way.
According to Sun Signs, "The recurring angel number 444 bears the meaning of honesty and inner-wisdom. Also, this is a sign that the angels are sending you encouragement. Therefore, you can continue to work hard and pursue your passions."
Following your heart with a sense of drive and wisdom should be the goal for whoever has been seeing lots of 444s lately.
What do other angel numbers mean?
There are plenty of other angel numbers to pay attention to aside from 444. A number like 111 represents good luck, achieving self-love, and acquiring abundance.
And the magic of 111 goes even further with 1111. Many people even believe you’re supposed to make a wish when you see the clock land on 11:11.
Seeing an angel number like 222 also has its own charm. Chicago Reader says, "222 is a message of hope, representative of balance, harmony, life choices, commitment, compromise, and trust. It’s a sign you can build on your current situation to achieve your goals and more."
If you're seeing 222 wherever you go, you should feel incredibly hopeful for your future. Angel numbers continue with 333 and beyond.