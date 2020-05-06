These Are the Best Theories About What Baby Musk's Name Means

As for whether naming your baby X Æ A-12 is legal or not: According to Slate there's really no definitive answer, because rules vary state by state. And apparently government databases "will strip out punctuation and internal capitalization, substitute AE for Æ and reject numeric characters. So X Æ A-12 would become Xaea." Which could very well be the real name, who knows! But what it sounds like, is even if Elon and Grimes wanted to name their baby X Æ A-12, it might just get automatically translated into something more, um, type-able.