Are Tammy Rivera and Rapper Waka Flocka Still Together? Here's the Truth

While both Tammy and Waka have confirmed that their marriage is over, both parties have been mum about the reason for their divorce. And since Tammy discussed in her live that they were in the middle of filming, we can assume that the conclusion of their relationship will be the focal point of the season.

Of course, it wouldn't make sense for either Tammy or Waka to discuss splitting up when they have their own reality show. After all, it gives them the opportunity to reveal what transpired in their marriage and come to the decision to go their separate ways on their own terms.