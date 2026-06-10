All the Couples Who Are Still Together After Season 4 of 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Season 4 features three farmers instead of the usual four. By Chrissy Bobic Published June 10 2026, 11:15 a.m. ET Source: Fox

Each season of Farmer Wants a Wife, it's not just cow manure in the air…it's love. Maybe there's a bit of a different smell to it, but it's there. So after Season 4 aired, viewers were left wondering if the couples from Farmer Wants a Wife Season 4 are still together or if things didn't work out after filming ended.

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Just like other reality dating shows like The Bachelor or even the short-lived Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, it's often a gamble to figure out which couples work out and which ones bite the dust as soon as the cameras stop rolling. The real test often comes when the real world comes back into play and it's less about romantic dates and more about figuring out how to navigate a long-distance relationship all of a sudden.

Source: Fox

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Are the couples still together after 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Season 4?

Season 4 of Farmer Wants a Wife does things a bit different than the three seasons before it. Instead of featuring four hard-working farmers here to share their homes with several ladies as they search for love, there are just three farmers. Did that somehow sweeten the odds of the men finding lasting love and building connections? It's possible.

At the end of Season 4, the three couples are: Brett Williams and Quinn Guterman, Sean Cavanaugh and Emily Rushnell, and Braden Pridemore and Casey Riemer. Emily told People that her relationship with Sean got even stronger after the cameras stopped rolling. As of now, they are still together and Sean even told the outlet that getting married is "in the works" for them.

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Source: Fox

Brett and Quinn spoke to Us Weekly and revealed that they, too, are still together. They are both still living in their respective states, but, Quinn told the outlet, they are "taking it day by day" as they figure out their next move together. Which could, at some point, be an actual move so they can be closer to each other.

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As for Braden and Casey? They're still together too. There must have been something in the water during filming, because that is highly unprecedented for most reality dating shows. The couple told Swooon that even though they're taking things closely, they are also looking forward to their future together.

Source: Fox

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Why does 'Farmer Wants a Wife' have three guys in Season 4?

The first three seasons of Farmer Wants a Wife feature four farmers each and, until Season 4, that seemed to be the formula. However, moving forward, three might be the magic number. According to a press release that Fox put out ahead of the season, the fewer farmers meant a stronger possibility of getting a closer look at the blooming romances.