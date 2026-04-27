Heather From 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Previously Tried to Find Love on 'The Bachelor' She famously admitted to Bachelor Colton Underwood that she'd never been kissed, which he promptly rectified on camera. By Lea Vatenmakher Published April 27 2026, 10:01 a.m. ET Source: Fox

Ever heard the saying, if at first you don't succeed, try, try again? Well, that seems to be Heather Martin's strategy, as the reality star alum is trying her hand at another dating show.

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Upon Season 4 of Farmer Wants a Wife's release, fans couldn't help but notice that Heather looked awfully familiar. That's because the contestant was formerly on The Bachelor — twice. See what Heather's Bachelor journeys were like, and why she thinks Farmer Wants a Wife may be the show where she finds love.

Source: ABC

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Heather from 'Farmer Wants a Wife' was a contestant on 'The Bachelor.'

Heather first graced our screens in 2019, on Season 23 of The Bachelor. She famously admitted to Bachelor Colton Underwood that she'd never been kissed, which he promptly rectified on camera. Unfortunately, it seems Heather's first kiss wasn't that great, as she exited the show before the hometown dates. To be fair, she cited not being sure enough about Colton to introduce him to her family as the reason, rather than that kiss.

However, Heather's departure from The Bachelor didn't last long, as she made a surprise appearance in Season 25. The reality TV star's second Bachelor stint lasted far shorter than her first, as Bachelor Matt James sent Heather home almost immediately. Given the fact that she only joined the show in Week 6, Matt explained it was too late in the game to make a brand new connection.

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Source: ABC

Heather is now a contestant on 'Farmer Wants a Wife.'

After two attempts on The Bachelor, Heather is now trying to find love on Farmer Wants a Wife. Or, perhaps, she's just using the fact that she's still single to progress a budding career as a reality TV star. That seems to be what RealityClubFox was hinting at when conducting an interview with Heather. Still, the budding influencer doubled down with, "You gotta do what you gotta do. You try everything." Does "everything" include dating off-camera?

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Whatever her intentions may be, Heather was paired with Farmer Brett on the show. Interestingly, Heather, who is based in Carlsbad, California, was not paired with the farmer who's also in the Golden State. That said, the content creator seems optimistic that this third shot at love will be the one that sticks.

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @heatherm22

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The internet doesn't have much faith in Heather.

Despite Heather's insistence that she's on this latest show to find a match, the internet remains unconvinced. It seems the fact that this is the 30-year-old's third reality show attempt is rubbing people the wrong way. As this Reddit thread says, "Becoming famous by pretending to seek marriage on f--kall reality shows has to be the lowest rung of fame." Another person echoed, "She really just wants to be on TV." Meanwhile, a third person expressed, "The girls will do anything but get a job."