Discover Which 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Season 3 Couples Are Still Together Today Which 'Farmer Wants a Wife' couples are still going strong after Season 3 concluded?

Season 3 of Farmer Wants a Wife introduced reality TV fans to four new farmers — Colton Hendricks, Jay Woods, John Sansone, and Matt Warren — all hoping to find true love and a partner to share life on the farm.

In the finale, Colton chooses Zoe Green, Jay picks Grace Clark, John ends up with Claire Dirette, and Matt selects Chelsi Davis. Now that a few months have passed since filming wrapped, fans are eager to know: Are any of the Season 3 couples from Farmer Wants a Wife still together?

John and Claire — Still Together

In heartwarming news, John and Claire are still together and completely smitten with each other. After the Farmer Wants a Wife finale aired, Claire confirmed their relationship status on Instagram, sharing a heartfelt carousel of photos capturing moments from their journey together so far.

The couple also opened up in an interview with Swooon, chatting about their blossoming romance. Surprisingly, keeping their relationship under wraps wasn't much of a challenge. "It's not as challenging as most would think,” John shared. "I'm not a big fan of going into areas with massive crowds anyway, so it's really not that tough."

When it comes to future plans, John admitted they haven't mapped anything out just yet. Instead, the young couple is taking their relationship one day at a time. "I think our biggest secret success is just doing this without any pressure whatsoever," John explained. "The night after the finale, we were just talking, and we're like, 'Let's just give this a try to see how it goes. Don't put any expiration dates. Don't put any requirements on it, just go at it day by day. I think that's just one of the secrets to the success of our relationship."

As for an engagement? That’s not in the immediate future. Claire chimed in, "I think we're just excited to be able to be in public and around each other as friends and family for the first time."

Jay and Grace — Unknown if they are still together.

At the time of writing, Jay and Grace haven't confirmed if they're still together. However, a quick scroll on their social media activity might offer a clue — neither follows the other on Instagram. While not definitive, it could be a sign that their relationship has come to an end and that they may not be on the best of terms.

Colton and Zoe — Unknown if they are still together.

At the end of his journey, Colton decides to pursue things further with Zoe. The two are on the same page, wanting to take their relationship slow and not rush into anything too quickly. While we hope they are still going strong, there has been no official update from Colton or Zoe about their relationship status. That said, they do still follow each other on Instagram! That doesn't confirm anything, but it's a positive sign that they're at least on good terms.

Matt and Chelsi — Unknown if they are still together.

Similar to two of his fellow farmers, Matt has yet to confirm or deny whether he and Chelsi are still together. Chelsi has remained equally quiet on the subject. However, there are a few signs that point to the possibility that their relationship is still going strong.