'Farmer Wants a Wife' Star Colton Is Ready to Take It Slow with His Final Pick (SPOILERS) Colton tells the cameras, "Cowboy might've found a wife!" By Allison DeGrushe Published May 22 2025, 10:01 p.m. ET Source: Fox

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the Season 3 finale of Farmer Wants a Wife. Season 3 of Farmer Wants a Wife has come and gone, and it ends with each of the four farmers finding love! For much of the season, Colton Hendricks's bond with Bailee Wallace stands out as the strongest. Their chemistry is undeniable, and for a while, it seems likely they'll leave the farm as a couple.

However, things take a turn when Colton begins to struggle with narrowing down his final choice. Unsure of where he truly stands, Bailee takes matters into her own hands and self-eliminates. With the obvious frontrunner gone, the cattle rancher heads into the finale with just two women left: Keeley Goldberg and Zoe Green. So, who does he pick? Let's find out!

Source: Fox

Who does Colton pick in Season 3 of 'Farmer Wants a Wife'?

In the Season 3 finale of Farmer Wants a Wife, Colton opens up about the emotional weight of his decision, admitting he's spent many sleepless nights thinking about this moment. His indecisiveness has been a recurring theme throughout the season, making the final choice all the more challenging.

Colton makes it clear that he's not looking to rush into a relationship. He wants to take things slow and build something real, and fortunately, one of his final two, Zoe, is completely aligned with that approach. In the end, it's Zoe who wins his heart.

When the two meet up, Colton tells her she's the "sweetest girl" he's ever met. Zoe echoes the sentiment, and it's obvious the feelings between them are mutual and genuine.

Still, Colton is honest about the challenges ahead. He reminds Zoe that his son will always be his top priority, and he expresses a bit of concern about navigating a long-distance relationship. But despite the obstacles, Colton says Zoe is the only person he wants to try to make it work with.

Zoe agrees wholeheartedly, and the two share a kiss. Speaking to the cameras afterward, she says she can see herself falling in love with Colton. As for Colton? With a smile and a spark in his eye, he declares, "Cowboy might've found a wife!"

Colton and Keely part ways on a bit of a sour note.

Before moving forward with Zoe, Colton meets with Keeley to share his concerns that he may not be able to give her the time and attention she deserves. With quite a lot of responsibilities at home, Colton has been weighing how much a relationship will demand from him. Ultimately, he feels he might not be the right person for Keeley.

Source: Fox

He explains that, given his limited time, he isn't ready to ask her to move into his house or town just yet. Keeley appreciates his honesty, saying it's the kindest way to end things and that it helps her feel better knowing he isn't ready.