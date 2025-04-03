Discover the Ages of the 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Cast — How Old Are These Farmers? 'Farmer Wants a Wife' follows four farmers in their 20s and 30s as they search for love. By Allison DeGrushe Published April 3 2025, 11:41 a.m. ET Source: Fox

Reality TV stars are usually pretty young, right? Most of them jump into the spotlight in their early 20s, thinking they've got absolutely nothing to lose and everything to gain by taking a shot at fame. But for some reality TV personalities, particularly those on Farmer Wants a Wife, it's a totally different story. The leading men on the dating show are typically a bit older and already have their careers and lives somewhat figured out.

They've got more life experience, and they’re not just looking for love — they're also looking to settle down and share their world with someone. So, how old are these farmers, exactly? Let's take a closer look and find out!

Source: Fox

How old are the farmers on 'Farmer Wants a Wife'?

When it comes to reality dating shows, it's very common for the leads and contestants to be quite young. Unfortunately, this often gives the impression that the TV show is more about drama and entertainment rather than serious romantic pursuits or marriage. The age of many participants tends to suggest a more casual approach to dating, with less emphasis on lasting commitment.

However, the handsome farmers from Season 3 of Farmer Wants a Wife stand out in this regard. Despite being the youngest group in the reboot's three seasons, their ages still suggest they may be more mature and focused on genuine, long-term relationships. This shift in tone hints that these four handsome farmers might be approaching the unique experience with a more serious outlook compared to the typical dating show contestants.

Jay Woods is 25 years old.

Source: Fox

First up is Jay Woods, who was born on April 15, 1999. At just 25 years old, the Alabama native is one of the youngest farmers featured this season. Despite his age, Jay has already achieved remarkable success in his farming career, including buying back and successfully running his grandfather's 515-acre hay and cattle farm.

John Sansone is 25 years old.

Source: Fox

Missouri native John Sansone is also 25 years old, which places him among the younger bachelors of the season. Even at his relatively young age, John works tirelessly with his family on their 170-acre farm, where they grow soy, corn, and wheat. The farmer is also preparing for an even brighter future, with plans to earn his law degree and achieve even greater success.

Colton Hendricks is 28 years old.

Source: Fox

Next up is Colton Hendricks, a 28-year-old third-generation rancher and horse trainer. He lives on a sprawling 600-acre cattle farm in Mena, Ark., where he works hard and spends quality time with his young son. Colton frequently mentions his son on the show and shares sweet moments of their life together on social media. Despite being just 28 years old, his actions clearly reflect a level of maturity and a deep desire to settle down and build a family.

Matt Warren is 30 years old.

Source: Fox

Last but not least, we have Matt Warren! At 30 years old, he's the oldest of the Season 3 farmers, but we all know that 30 is still just the beginning — there's plenty more for him to achieve!