Jay Follows With His Heart in the 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Season 3 Finale (SPOILERS) Jay Woods call his final pick the "love of his life." By Allison DeGrushe Published May 22 2025, 10:01 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the Season 3 finale of Farmer Wants a Wife. In the blink of an eye, Season 3 of Farmer Wants a Wife has come to an end. This season, like the two before it, follows four charming farmers as they swap early mornings in the fields for late-night heart-to-hearts, all in the hope of finding the perfect woman to share their lives (and their land) with.

One of those hopeful romantics is Jay Woods, a hay and cattle farmer whose connection with Grace Clark stands out for much of the show. Their bond is evident early on, but Grace's confidence in their relationship is tested when Jay begins forming meaningful connections with the other women on the farm. As the season comes to a close, Jay faces a difficult decision. In the finale, he must choose between Grace and Karina Sabol. So, who does he pick?

Who does Jay pick in Season 3 of 'Farmer Wants a Wife'?

In the end, Jay makes it crystal clear where his heart truly lies, and that's with Grace. His decision becomes final when he meets with Karina first, acknowledging the meaningful connection they shared.

He tells Karina she caught him off guard in the best way and praises her for the spark that grew between them. But despite the compliments and sincere appreciation, Jay ultimately tells Karina his heart is pulling him toward someone else. It's a difficult moment, but the two part ways amicably with no hard feelings. With that chapter closed, Jay prepares for the next (and more hopeful) step.

Jay then meets with Grace to share the news she's been waiting to hear. He reflects on how their connection began back at the speed date, and how he's felt something special ever since. He tells Grace how much he admires her sincerity and her unwavering faith, all qualities that have stood out to him from the very beginning.

Nevertheless, he's honest about one lingering concern: Their future. With Jay living in Alabama and Grace hailing from Washington, he wonders if she's truly ready to make such a big life change. But despite the distance and uncertainty, Jay says he's seen too many signs pointing to Grace as his forever person.

Grace is visibly moved; her eyes light up as she listens, and when Jay finally tells her he's choosing her, the joy is written all over her face. They embrace and share a tender kiss. The 23-year-old nanny tells Jay he's shown her what it feels like to be truly valued, and that she finally sees herself the way she deserves to be seen.

In a moment with the producers, Grace opens up about just how deeply this experience has affected her. She says she hasn't felt this way in a very long time, and falling in love with Jay just feels "really good," like everything is unfolding the way it's meant to.