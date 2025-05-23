John's Final Pick on 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Proves Opposites Really Do Attract (SPOILERS) John leaves 'Farmer Wants the Wife' with a full heart and hopeful eyes on the future! By Allison DeGrushe Published May 22 2025, 10:01 p.m. ET Source: Fox

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the Season 3 finale of Farmer Wants a Wife. As Season 3 of Farmer Wants a Wife heads into its dramatic finale, John Sansone finds himself facing a difficult decision. The farmer has built strong connections with both of his final women, forming bonds that make the choice anything but easy. But in the end, he can only choose one.

Article continues below advertisement

So, does John choose Lily Ayres, the 23-year-old fan-favorite sales manager from Kansas whose charm and authenticity captured his heart early on? Or will he follow his heart to Claire Dirette, the poised and thoughtful medical sales representative? Let's find out!

Source: Fox

Article continues below advertisement

Who does John pick in Season 3 of 'Farmer Wants a Wife'?

In a surprising turn of events, John picks Claire in the Season 3 finale of Farmer Wants a Wife! His decision catches many fans off guard, as most expected him to end up with Lily.

During the emotional farewell, John meets with Lily to deliver the difficult news. He tells her she's going to make a "wonderful mother and spouse" someday, but he just doesn't believe that is with him. Wanting her to find the love she truly deserves, he gently explains that it's time to say goodbye.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Fox

Lily tells John he's a special person and adds that she believes he and Claire will be great together. She thanks him for his kind words and for being a part of her journey, noting that she couldn't have made it through the experience without him.

Article continues below advertisement

As Lily walks away, she starts to tear up. Speaking to the cameras, she breaks down in tears, admitting that saying goodbye was "a little harder" than she thought. She also confesses that she's "shocked" by John's choice, especially since she felt their connection was something truly special. Though upset, Lily says she'll be OK — even as the tears continue to fall.

John believes Claire is "the one" for him.

After breaking things off with Lily, John realizes that Claire is the one he wants to move forward with, and he's ready to tell her exactly that. When they reconnect, John opens up about one of his biggest concerns: The many differences between them, from personality to perspective.

Article continues below advertisement

But rather than seeing that as a bad thing, John believes it's what makes their relationship work so well. In his words, the old saying "Opposites attract" couldn't be more true!

Source: Fox

Article continues below advertisement

The farmer reflects on their first date, admitting he was immediately struck by Claire's beauty. Her grounded nature also brings him a lot of peace, and he simply enjoys being around her. He jokes that farm life might not come naturally to her, but says it doesn't matter because she's always surprising him in the best ways.

Then comes the big moment: John asks Claire if she's willing to give their relationship a real shot. Without hesitation, she says yes. They seal it with a warm embrace and a kiss, officially stepping into this new chapter as a couple.