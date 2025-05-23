Matt Tells His Final 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Pick That She's His One and Only (SPOILERS) Matt declares that he's "never dating [anyone] else again." By Allison DeGrushe Published May 22 2025, 10:01 p.m. ET Source: Fox

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the Season 3 finale of Farmer Wants a Wife. In the Season 3 finale of Farmer Wants a Wife, Matt Warren is the fourth and final leading man to make his tough decision. For him, it all comes down to 32-year-old musician Jordyn Belcher and 29-year-old jewelry producer Chelsi Davis.

While Matt and Jordyn form a deep connection early on, his feelings for Chelsi grow much stronger as the season progresses. So, who does he pick? Does his heart belong to Jordyn or Chelsi? Let's find out!

Source: Fox

Who does Matt pick in Season 3 of 'Farmer Wants a Wife'?

In the two-hour season finale, Matt makes his final pick, and it's Chelsi! When they finally meet up, Matt can't help but gush, calling her "so gorgeous" and saying he's "so happy" she's been by his side throughout the entire journey. .

Chelsi matches his excitement, sharing how much she admires his passion for caring for others and running his business. She also loves their similar personalities, which makes their relationship even stronger. Matt's admiration for Chelsi shines through as he reveals he's impressed by her more every day. He admits he thinks about her constantly when they're apart and simply adores everything about her. To him, Chelsi means the world

Source: Fox

Chelsi doesn't hesitate to say yes, and they seal their commitment with a hug and a kiss. Matt jokingly adds that while he's not popping the question just yet, she better say yes someday, because he's "never dating [anyone] else again." After making it official, the happy couple opens up to the cameras. Chelsi beams, saying she loves how things turned out, while Matt shares that he's had an amazing experience and isn't ready for the fun to end anytime soon!

Matt and Jordyn part ways on a bitter note.

Before deciding to pursue things with Chelsi, Matt speaks with Jordyn to end their relationship. He starts by complimenting her, saying she's gorgeous and has a beautiful smile. Matt adds that he's appreciated having her by his side throughout the journey.

Despite feeling that Jordyn is exactly what he's been looking for, Matt admits his connection with Chelsi is stronger. Jordyn is visibly shocked and struggles to respond at first before managing, "You're joking, right?" Jordyn recalls giving Matt an "easy out" during their recent date, feeling they were stuck in the friend zone. Yet, she remembers him saying all the right things, which now leaves her feeling misled.

Source: Fox

"It's such a shame," Jordyn tells the farmer, "we could've left this experience as really good friends. But now I'm leaving with a bad taste in my mouth because you led me on." Matt insists he meant every word he said to Jordyn, but she doesn't buy it. She wishes him well and walks away, though not before Matt says he'll be "praying" for her.