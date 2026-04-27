Meet the Farmers Looking for Love in Season 4 of 'Farmer Wants a Wife' He describes himself as "old-school" and "traditional," and hopes to find a woman with similar values. By Lea Vatenmakher Published April 27 2026, 10:03 a.m. ET Source: Fox

Season 4 of Farmer Wants a Wife has undergone some reformatting, setting it apart from its predecessors. There are now three farmers instead of four, allowing for more in-depth storytelling. Also, let's be honest, less farmers to go around means that the competition will be even more intense.

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Naturally, fans want to know who the eligible farming bachelors of the new season are, as 27 women will be vying for the three men, with nine women per farmer. So, who are these gentlemen, and do they seem ready to find reality TV love?

Source: Fox

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Braden Pridemore

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Braden Pridemore is a fifth-generation corn and soybean farmer from Homer, Ill. When the 26-year-old isn't working his 3,000-acre farm, he's writing songs and playing the guitar. When Braden took to Instagram to promote the show, he hit the nail on the head with, "I’ve done some crazy things, but dating nine women on national TV might take the crown." Braden has also expressed that dating on the show allowed him to truly know the women much faster than he would have in a different context.

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Braden seems to be a pretty well-rounded individual. At least, according to his social media, which shows a lot of different aspects of his life. There are photos with loved ones, lots of pictures with dogs, clips of the farmer playing music, and many shirtless images — which we're all grateful for.

Brett Maverick

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Brett Maverick is a horse and cattle farmer from Savannah, Tenn. The 35-year-old has worn several hats before putting on his cowboy hat for good. He was a bull rider and then an entrepreneur, before returning to his farming roots. Brett's Instagram is mostly his workouts and promoting protein bars, followed by some recent Farmer Wants a Wife promotion. This does make us a bit concerned about the farmer's intentions going into the show, but maybe he'll surprise us.

Adding to our concern is the fact that even Brett's posts about the show don't really reveal anything about his personality or offer gratitude for his time on the program. Instead, we're offered a simple, "Here we go," in one of the photo captions. That said, it's entirely possible he's just a man of few words, so we'll give him a chance to ease our worries. Also, in Brett's defense, he did say part of what drew him to this specific show is that he believes people go on it for the right reasons.

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Sean Cavanaugh

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Sean Cavanaugh is a farm-to-table produce farmer from Solvang, Calif. The 22-year-old's 22-acre farm provides fresh produce to local restaurants, including his family's own establishment, The Gathering Table. Upon promoting Farmer Wants a Wife on his Instagram, Sean wrote, "What An Incredible experience! Grateful for every part of it!" He describes himself as "old-school" and "traditional," and hopes to find a woman with similar values.