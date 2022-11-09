The Diesel Brothers Have Professed How Important Faith Is to Them for Years

For Diesel Dave, being a Mormon is an integral part of who he is. In 2017, he took to Facebook to give fans a bit more insight into his church's practices.

"For those of you who don't know, we are LDS aka Mormons. Mormons believe that families can be together forever, for all time and eternity. Not just until 'death do you part' and yesterday I was able to take my beautiful family to the temple and make that dream a reality," Diesel Dave wrote at the time.