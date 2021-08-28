Not All the Dogs That Audiences See in the Disney Movie 'Cruella' Are Real

For anyone who hasn't seen the movie yet, there's no want to skin Dalmatian puppies for their desirable fur. This Cruella has no obsession with fur. Right from the beginning, it's clear that Estella is a dog lover. When she is put in a dumpster by her mean classmates, she discovers a stray dog and ends up adopting him. For the entire movie, Buddy becomes her companion, which totally emphasizes that she'd never harm a canine.

And although the Dalmatians aren't super friendly with her at first, neither Estella nor her evil alter ego Cruella harm them.

All the dogs that were in the movie all got homes once filming was over, and even one of the trainers adopted a puppy.

Cruella is now available to stream free on Disney Plus.