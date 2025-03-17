Are the Twins on 'Watson' Really Twins? The Surprising Answer Has Us Seeing Double Drs. Adam and Stephens Croft look eerily alike, so are the twins on 'Watson' really twins in real life? By Ivy Griffith Published March 17 2025, 2:41 p.m. ET Source: CBS

Content warning: this article contains spoilers for Watson. There have been countless iterations of the Sherlock Holmes story. It's a classic and an age-old favorite for many; the brilliant detective who finds answers no one else can by being simply, well, brilliant. But CBS's take on the story, as explored through the series Watson, is a new twist on the old tale.

In Watson, John Watson is living a post-Sherlock life in Pittsburgh. To serve his patients, he uses the deductive reasoning he was taught by his colleague and friend. An intriguing cast of characters joins him on his venture, including twins Drs. Adam and Stephens Croft. But are the actors who play the twins really twins in real life? Here's what we know.

Are the twins on 'Watson' really twins?

When you watch Adam and Stephens, you may be struck by the thought that they look strikingly similar. Well, they're twins, after all. Shouldn't they look alike? But Adam and Stephens aren't, in fact, played by twins.

Rather, the Watson twins are played by a single actor: Peter Mark Kendall. He has taken on the impressive role of portraying both twins, embracing all of their differences and similarities to bring the characters to life in a convincing way.

So you can be forgiven for assuming that they are played by twins. Because, yes: Peter does indeed look very much like himself. However, he's not the only interesting character(s) making up the Watson universe.

'Watson' offers a different spin on the Sherlock Holmes story.

In the series, Watson himself is played by Morris Chestnut. While the Sherlock tales usually center on the man himself, Watson focuses on the eponymous character and his exploits after the apparent death of Sherlock alongside his long-time enemy, James Moriarty. Moriarty is played by Randall Park, known to MCU fans as Agent Jimmy Woo in Ant-Man and The Wasp and WandaVision.

But we do get a little echo of Sherlock in the series, and perhaps someday, we'll get even more. In the series, the voice of Sherlock is played by award-winning British actor Matt Berry, known for The IT Crowd, Garth Marenghi's Darkplace, The Mighty Boosh, Snuff Box, What We Do in the Shadows, Krapopolis, and Toast of London.

It's unclear exactly how much Matt's role will factor into Watson over the course of the series, but a powerhouse of an actor like Matt isn't likely to be forgotten. As he learns to help his patients through what he was taught by his late friend Sherlock, Watson finds himself slipping into old habits.