Is Morris Chestnut Married? Meet the Actor’s Forever Love Interest The 'Watcher' star has been sought after by many women, but his wife of 30 years has his heart. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 22 2025, 10:49 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Aging gracefully is not only a privilege but also a skill. And no one knows that better than actors, whose main job is to look camera-ready — and require as little Photoshop as possible. While many actors have expressed how aging has negatively affected them in Hollywood, many actors like Angela Bassett and Denzel Washington are praised for how good they look in their 60s. These days, actor Morris Chestnut is also in the "aging like fine wine" category.

Article continues below advertisement

Morris's career began in the 1990s and has continued rising each decade. After taking on many memorable roles in films like The Best Man, The Brothers, and Boyz In the Hood, he's taken on roles on TV, starring on Reasonable Doubt on Hulu and Watcher on CBS. As it appears Morris is getting more of his flowers in Hollywood, the actor's home life has remained the same. The actor has been married to his wife, Pam Byse-Chestnut, through most of his career and isn't changing his role as a husband and father anytime soon.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Morris Chestnut's wife?

Though Morris's career spans over 30 years, and he has had many on-screen love interests, his fans have only seen him share what he wants about his marriage. The actor lives a private life with his wife, whom he married in 1995 after meeting at a club in Atlanta while he was on location for a film. Morris has made Pam his plus-one at many events, including his first Golden Globes in January 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

The couple dazzled as Pam wore a black luxury gown by Erica Moore and Morris wore a fiery red House of Gray suit. During the night, fans praised how he beamed with joy while looking at his wife of 30 years. And while many of his fans may never know the ins and outs of their marriage, his love and "respect" for his wife is something he's mentioned publicly.

“I have been with my wife for a number of years now and the number one thing that keeps us strong is a mutual respect; that is first and foremost,” Morris told Essence in 2014.

Article continues below advertisement

Who are Morris Chestnut's children?

Morris and Pam's beautiful marriage resulted in them building a legacy together. In 1997, the couple welcomed their son, Grant Chestnut. Then, in November 1998, their daughter, Paige, was born.

Article continues below advertisement

Morris and Pam's children grew up in Calabasas, Calif., home to many celebrity kids. However, they didn't take on their dad's acting chops, though Paige is a model based in LA and New York City. As for Grant, he opted not to be in the entertainment biz at all, as his LinkedIn shows he's a marketing professional and works as an account coordinator at NuVet Lab.

Article continues below advertisement

While Morris's kids aren't eager to follow directly in his footsteps, he's often credited his family for helping him reach the level of success he has. In 2022, while accepting his award on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, he told his children they are his "inspiration" to keep pushing in an ever-changing career.