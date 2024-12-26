Jennifer Love Hewitt Addresses Ageist Comments She’s Received From Fans About Her Looks "I feel like fans pick… this age that they love that they think represents you, and you're never supposed to grow beyond that." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 26 2024, 10:50 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

While we should all see aging as a privilege that many young lives don't experience because they were taken too soon, society has made us believe there's something wrong with getting old. The stigma explicitly affects women in Hollywood, especially those with longevity in the public eye. In December 2024, Jennifer Love Hewitt, who turned 45 on Feb. 21, 2024, spoke out against the ageism she's endured in the industry.

Many recall that Jennifer began acting in films like Sister Act 2 as a child and became one of the '90s teen it girls. She shared how those who followed her career rebuked her getting older and continuing to be in front of the camera.

Jennifer Love Hewitt addressed the ageist comments she's received online.

Jennifer's career catapulted in her teens and 20s. Her roles in I Know What You Did Last Summer, Can't Hardly Wait, and one of my favorites, Heartbreakers, remain embedded in fans' brains. But, during her interview with Fox News Digital, she shared that the public hasn't accepted that she's aged since being in those roles.

"Age is age," she explained to the outlet. "I think women really come into this… acceptance of themselves and comfortability in their 40s that is beautiful." "The times that it's hard for me though… I feel like fans pick… this age that they love that they think represents you, and you're never supposed to grow beyond that," Jennifer added. "For me… it was like me and my 20s … people seem to have a really hard time accepting that … I don't look that way anymore."

The actor also reacted to comments she's received on Instagram regarding her age. In 2023, Jennifer responded to harsh comments from fans who said she looked "unrecognizable" after she shared a photo of her using a filter because she didn't have any makeup on. She told Fox News Digital that responding to the comments was her way of encouraging fans in her age group and beyond, many of whose body has changed due to motherhood, that they are allowed to "evolve."

"It's hard because I think as humans, we want to evolve," she told the outlet. "We want to have lines on our faces, and you know our boobs be lower from breast-feeding our children, or you know our butt's bigger."

Jennifer Love Hewitt shared the advice she would give to her younger self.

Jennifer added that while she loves her age and the lessons she's learned while growing up, she admits seeing comments about herself is hurtful, as it would be for anyone in her situation. "Whatever it is, you just want to have the freedom to be whoever you are at that age," she said. "And it's hurtful sometimes when people reject you as you are verbally on Instagram or the internet because they're having a hard time adjusting to it."

The mother of three also shared that, although she expects comments about her looks to continue, the comments haven't stopped her from being on screen. In December 2024, her Lifetime Christmas movie, The Holiday Junkie, debuted and starred Jennifer and her husband, Brian Hallisay. She said being in the spotlight as she's gotten older has allowed her not to care about opinions as much, which was something she admittedly struggled with early into her career.