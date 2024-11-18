Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Jennifer Love Hewitt and Her Husband Have Been Married for More Than a Decade Jennifer and her husband Brian share three children together. By Joseph Allen Published Nov. 18 2024, 11:36 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jenniferlovehewitt

I Know What You Did Last Summer star Jennifer Love Hewitt has been in the public eye for decades, and in that time, she has had a number of relationships. For more than a decade, though, Jennifer has been settled in a single relationship.

As she continues to live her life in the public eye, many want to know more about who her husband is, how the two of them met, and when they finally decided to get married. Here's what we know about Jennifer Love Hewitt's husband.

Who is Jennifer Love Hewitt's husband?

Jennifer has been married to her husband Brian Hallisay since 2013. The two first met while working on the unaired pilot for a show called Love Bites and then worked together again on The Client List, where Brian played Jennifer's estranged husband. The news that they were engaged broke in June of 2013 and coincided with the news that the two of them were expecting their first child together.

Before Brian became an actor, he worked briefly in a totally unrelated field. "It had always been a childhood dream to become an actor. I also liked history and economics, so I pursued them in college," Brian explained to the Chicago Tribune in 2008. "I was an investment banker for a bit until I finally decided to pursue acting in Hollywood." Brian got his undergraduate degree at Cornell University.

Brian and Jennifer got married in November of 2013, and during an appearance on Ellen, she explained that the two of them got married in a very quiet, private ceremony. "It was just the two of us, and then we went to Bed Bath & Beyond because that's what married people do," she explained. "He's an awesome, incredible father and a great husband, and I just feel really lucky."

The two celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in November of 2023, and Jennifer's post commemorating the occasion made it seem like they were just as in love as they always had been. "I knew the moment we met that my life would be better with you in it. And the last 10 years have been more than I could’ve ever dreamed," she wrote. "It has always been you my love."

Jennifer and Brian share three children.

Jennifer and Brian were married just days before their daughter Autumn was born. They welcomed their second child, Atticus James, on June 25, 2015, and their third son Aidan James was born on Sept. 9, 2021. Although Jennifer and Brian could have likely afforded to hire help to take care of their children, Jennifer once told People that they decided to parent entirely on their own.