What Does Jennifer Love Hewitt Look Like Today? There has been speculation about what Jennifer Love Hewitt looks like today and if she has had work done. Here's what she had to say. By Allison Hunt Sep. 11 2023, Published 10:04 p.m. ET

Hollywood has a track record of not being particularly kind to women. Especially women as they are aging. Not just Hollywood, but society as a whole has unreachable beauty standards for women. But the former is under a microscope, especially when you are in the limelight. Even worse, when you grow up in the limelight.

Jennifer Love Hewitt is one of the most recent victims of people speculating about her looks, and whether or not she has had plastic surgery. She has been in this business since the early 90s, being just 19 at the time of her first big role. What does Jennifer look like today? Has she had plastic surgery? Here's what we have to say on the matter.

Jennifer Love Hewitt Today

Jennifer Love Hewitt is 44 years young and looks better than ever! Has she aged since she was 19? Sure! Everyone ages. Aging is a literal sign that you are LIVING. So to answer the question, what does Jennifer Love Hewitt look like today? She looks amazing.

Did Jennifer Love Hewitt have plastic surgery?

Maybe she did, maybe she didn't, but honestly, it doesn't matter either way nor is it any of our busy. But Jennifer said enough is enough and addressed the rumors that she has had plastic surgery on her Instagram stories on September 3, 2023.

In the now-deleted stories that Allure was able to screenshot, Jennifer posted herself using different "filters" on the app to cheekily comment on the rumors...

Each story had a different face-altering filter. The words written on them were, "So many people said I look different," "I look the same as always," "Couldn't look more natural," "I woke up like this," and "Filters don't charge you that much," "JK. But seriously, let people be filtered or unfiltered. Be good. Be kind. Spread love."

Jennifer also posted a video addressing the brow lift procedure that people are speculating that she has had saying, "Hi. I don't usually do this, but I've had a lot of people lately say that I've had a brow-lifting procedure. I don't know what that — I didn't even know you could lift your brows like that. The only thing that I've done is microblading."

Jennifer then went on to say that Rare Beauty and Selena Gomez are the reason her brows look so good because she's been using a lifting gel: "I mean, Selena, 'Thank you' is all I can say. I love it, so I'm going to put it up so that you know what it is, but that's what it is. That is the brow-lifting that people are talking about. That's all I got."