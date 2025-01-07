Why Did Denzel Washington Get the Presidential Medal of Freedom? He and Hillary Clinton Were Among the Recipients Denzel was among 19 recipients who received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Joe Biden in 2025. By Trisha Faulkner Published Jan. 7 2025, 2:53 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest civilian honor in the United States. It is awarded to individuals who have made significant contributions to society. On Jan. 4, 2025, President Joe Biden presented this prestigious award to 19 remarkable individuals, according to an official White House statement. The recipients spanned across various fields, including arts, public service, and philanthropy.

Among this year’s honorees were renowned actor Denzel Washington and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Their inclusion in the list of recipients sparked a lot of chatter on social media. Many are wondering: Why did Denzel Washington get the Presidential Medal of Freedom alongside Hillary? Keep reading as we take a closer look at President Biden’s decision.

Why did Denzel Washington get the Medal of Freedom?

Denzel received the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his extraordinary contributions to the arts and his charity work. Over the course of his career, Denzel has become one of Hollywood’s most respected actors, known for his powerful portrayals in films like Malcolm X and Training Day. His achievements include two Academy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, and a Tony Award. For many, he is considered one of the greatest actors of his generation.

Turns out, this is the second time Denzel has been chosen to receive this honor. He was initially supposed to receive the medal in 2022 under President Biden’s administration. Sadly, he was unable to attend the ceremony because of health issues. In addition to his incredible work in Hollywood, Denzel is also praised for his decades-long support of the Boys and Girls Clubs of America.

Why did Hillary Clinton also receive this honor?

Hillary also received a Presidential Medal of Freedom this year. Her extensive career in public service has made her one of the most influential figures in modern American politics. She served as the first lady during Bill Clinton’s presidency, became a U.S. senator from New York, and later served as Secretary of State under President Barack Obama.

Despite being a strong contender for the award in the past, this is Hillary’s first time receiving this honor. She is recognized for her efforts to advance women’s rights, better healthcare, and international diplomacy. President Biden praised her for her dedication to public service and her incredible leadership skills when she was needed most.

There were many other notable recipients this year.

While Denzel and Hillary's inclusion drew significant attention, there were 17 other incredible souls who also received this honor. Among them included actor Michael J. Fox, Bono, and William Sanford "Bill" Nye. Additionally, figures like environmental scientist Jane Goodall and educator Sal Khan were celebrated for their trailblazing work in their respective fields. Each recipient was chosen for their exceptional dedication to improving the lives of others and advancing causes that benefit society.

