Ethel Kennedy Worked for Years in Social Justice Prior to Her Death at 96

After suffering a stroke in early October, Representative Joe Kennedy III announced that Ethel Kennedy had died at the age of 96. Ethel was the wife of former U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, and following the news of her death, many wanted to know more about her political beliefs.

While the Kennedys are generally seen as one of the most liberal families in America, Ethel's son, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., recently endorsed Donald Trump for president. Here's what we know about Ethel's political beliefs.

What were Ethel Kennedy's politics?

Ethel was, perhaps unsurprisingly, devoted to social justice and human rights throughout her life, and built an impressive legacy on those fronts after her husband's assassination in 1968. “Along with a lifetime’s work in social justice and human rights, our mother leaves behind nine children, 34 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom love her dearly,” Joe Kennedy said in the post announcing her death.

Ethel first came to prominence when her husband, Robert F. Kennedy, made a run at the presidency in 1968. That run ultimately ended in his assassination, and Ethel was pregnant with her youngest daughter, Rory, at the time. In the decades after her husband's death, Ethel began to work as an outspoken activist on behalf of human rights and the environment.

She founded the nonprofit Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights to advocate on behalf of the causes her husband believed in. She was active both in the U.S. and around the world, marching with Cesar Chavez on behalf of the Farm Workers movement and confronting dictators in Kenya. As recently as 2018, she joined a hunger strike in protest of the Trump administration's policy of separating families at the southern border.

It is with our hearts full of love that we announce the passing of our amazing grandmother, Ethel Kennedy. She died this morning from complications related to a stroke suffered last week. Along with a lifetime's work in social justice and human rights, our mother leaves behind… — Joe Kennedy III (@joekennedy) October 10, 2024 Source: Twitter/@joekennedy

“Generations of Americans did not toil and sacrifice to build a country where children and their parents are placed in cages to advance a cynical political agenda,” she said in a statement at the time. Ethel was awarded a Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2014 in honor of her decades of work related to defending human rights all over the world.

