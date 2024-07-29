Distractify
Home > News > Politics

What Was Colin Powell's Net Worth? The Trailblazing Statesman Was the First Black Secretary of State

Powell received two Presidential Medals of Freedom, among numerous other distinctions.

By

Published Jul. 29 2024, 12:11 p.m. ET

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell attends an education event where U.S. President Barack Obama made remarks at Benjamin Banneker Academic High School in Washington, D.C., on Monday, October 17, 2016. (Photo by Nikki Kahn/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Source: Getty Images

American statesman Colin Powell was a four-star general who served as national security adviser and later secretary of state, becoming the first Black secretary of state in the process.

Article continues below advertisement

Below, we take a quick look at the trailblazing diplomat's long and impressive career, from his military accomplishments to his political appointments, as well as his reported net worth.

In this image released on May 28, 2021, Gen. Colin Powell (Ret.) on stage during the Capital Concerts' "National Memorial Day Concert" in Washington, DC. The National Memorial Day Concert will be broadcast on May 30, 2021. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Capital Concerts)
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

What was Colin Powell's net worth?

Born in New York City's Harlem neighborhood on April 5, 1937, Colin was raised in the South Bronx by his parents Luther and Maud Powell, who were Jamaican immigrants. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in geology from City College of New York, during which time he also joined the Reserve Officer Training Corps. He would later get his MBA from George Washington University in 1971. But after graduating from undergrad in 1958, he was soon commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Army.

He spent 35 years in the Army, during which time he served two tours in Vietnam and later became deputy national security adviser and then national security adviser. In 1989, he was promoted to general and then appointed chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff by President George H. W. Bush. During this time, he oversaw 28 military crises including Operation Desert Storm during the Persian Gulf War in 1991.

Article continues below advertisement

Colin Powell

Politician, Statesman, Diplomat, Army Officer

Net worth: $60 million

American statesman Colin Powell was a four-star general who served as national security adviser and later secretary of state. He was also the first Black secretary of state. He passed away on Oct. 18, 2021.

Birthdate: April 5, 1937

Birthplace: Harlem, N.Y.

Birth name: Colin Luther Powell

Father: Luther Powell

Mother: Maud Powell

Marriages: Alma Powell (née Johnson)

Children: Michael Powell, Linda Powell, Annemarie Powell

Education: City College of New York (BA); George Washington University (MBA)

Powell retired from the Army in 1993 and went on to found an organization called America's Promise, devoted to helping improve the lives of children and young people from all socioeconomic backgrounds. He also founded the research and education center Colin L. Powell School for Civic and Global Leadership.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2000, he was nominated as secretary of state and would serve under George W. Bush's first term before announcing his retirement in 2004. Among numerous other positions, he would go on to join the board of directors for the Council on Foreign Relations, serve as a spokesperson for the National Mentoring Month campaign, and join the Smithsonian advisory council.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Powell — whose civilian awards included two Presidential Medals of Freedom and the Congressional Gold Medal — had a net worth of $60 million.

Article continues below advertisement
General Colin Powell and Alma Powell attend the Build Series to discuss their newest mission with America's Promise to 'Recommit 2 Kids' campaign at Build Studio on April 17, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage)
Source: Getty Images

Colin Powell and wife Alma Powell in 2017

What was Colin Powell's cause of death?

Powell passed away on Oct. 21, 2021, following complications from COVID-19 amid his battle with blood cancer. He was 84 years old.

"We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment," his family announced on social media at the time. "We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American."

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Alma Powell, Widow of Politician Colin Powell, Dies at 86 — What Was Her Cause of Death?

Colin Powell and His Wife, Alma, Were Married for More Than Half a Century

Kamala Harris Has Described one of Her Exes as an "Albatross Around Her Neck"

Latest Politics News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.