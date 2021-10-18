Colin Powell and His Wife, Alma, Were Married for More Than Half a Century

Colin Powell's wife, Alma Vivian Powell (née Johnson), was born on Oct. 27, 1937, in Birmingham, Al. A graduate of Fisk University in Nashville, Alma decided to further her education by also attending Emerson College in Boston to study speech pathology and audiology.

Alma's first job was as a radio show host on her own show, Luncheon with Alma, featuring women's news and trendy music to play at lunchtime. Between 1958 and 1962, Alma took on a job as an audiologist for the Boston Guild for the Hard of Hearing. In 1962, she and Colin were officially wed in Birmingham. As a couple, Alma accompanied Colin across the globe while he rose through the ranks of the U.S. military and eventually became a four-star general.

Beyond those accolades, Alma served as the chairwoman of America’s Promise, the nation's foremost organization dedicated to improving the lives of its youth. She also served as the vice-chair of the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts as well as the chairwoman of the Pew Center for Civic Change.

During her commendable career, she also decided to write two children’s books, titled America’s Promise and My Little Wagon.