Fans Wonder if Zendaya's "T" Tattoo Hides a Bigger Secret Under Her Dress

The 2025 Golden Globes had no shortage of glamorous moments, but one celebrity moment seems to have stolen the spotlight: Zendaya’s “T” tattoo. Spotted near the top of her stunning burnt orange dress, the tiny tattoo has caused a bit of a frenzy on social media. Fans of the singer and actress are wondering what it means and if there could be more to the tattoo hiding under her gown.

Social media platforms, especially X (formerly Twitter), have been buzzing with theories. Many believe the tattoo is a tribute to Zendaya’s long-time partner, Tom Holland. Combined with rumors of the couple’s engagement, this very small tattoo has become a very large topic of discussion.

Fans think the Zendaya “T” tattoo could mean more than it seems.

Speculation about Zendaya’s tattoo began almost immediately after she appeared on the red carpet. Its delicate size and placement hint at a deeply personal meaning. Fans were quick to assume the “T” must’ve been a nod to her partner, Tom. The pair, known for keeping their relationship as private as possible, has been the subject of intense engagement rumors. So, the timing of the subtle tattoo reveal only added fuel to the fire.

It isn’t just the meaning of the tattoo that has people talking — it’s the possibility that there’s more to it. A fan on X wrote, “Guys, the rest of Zendaya’s tattoo is very clearly cut off by her dress. Do you really think she just has a singular tiny ‘T’ on an awkward part of her body?” This theory has sparked endless conversations about what could be hidden beneath the fabric of her gown.

Some fans have even speculated about matching tattoos, imagining that Tom might have a "Z" inked somewhere. One X user joked, “If Zendaya has a T tattoo, we can only assume Tom has a Z tattoo somewhere.” The idea that the couple might have shared matching tattoos had fans swooning all over social media.

While fans dissect every detail, Zendaya has stayed characteristically quiet about the tattoo’s meaning. Known for her private nature, she has mastered the art of fueling speculation without giving too much away. Given the placement of the tattoo, fans can only assume it the tattoo is near her heart for a reason.

finding out that zendaya has a tiny “t” tattoo and an engagement ring was not on my golden globes bingo card 😭😭 i’m so happy for my girl pic.twitter.com/WdJuEnzYR9 — skye 🤍 (@4folklovermore) January 6, 2025

One X user summed up the collective anticipation perfectly: “Finding out that Zendaya has a tiny ‘T’ tattoo and an engagement ring was not on my Golden Globes bingo card. I’m so happy for my girl.” For fans, the tattoo quickly became another reason to celebrate Tom and Zendaya’s relationship as they continued to speculate what it might mean.