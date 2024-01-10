Distractify
Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships

Angela Bassett Has Been Married Since 1997 — Who Is Her Husband?

Angela Bassett has one of the most enduring marriages in Hollywood. Who is her husband? What is their secret? Read on for the details!

Melissa Willets - Author
By

Jan. 10 2024, Updated 12:16 p.m. ET

Honoree Angela Bassett attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on Jan. 9, 2024 in Hollywood,
Source: Getty Images

A lasting marriage is an unusual thing in Hollywood, and yet, some couples manage to do it.

Take Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks for instance, or David and Victoria Beckham. How about Denzel and Pauletta Washington, or Beyoncé and Jay-Z?

And then, there's Angela Bassett and her husband, Courtney B. Vance.

Article continues below advertisement

The How Stella Got Her Groove Back star has been married to the Dangerous Minds alum since 1997.

Let's take a closer look at their relationship ahead, from being just friends, to writing a book about their love story!

Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 3rd Annual Gala on Dec. 3, 2023 in Los Angeles
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

Angela Bassett has been married to Courtney B. Vance for an eternity — and not just by Hollywood standards.

Angela and Courtney said "I do" all the way back in 1997 — but they have actually known each other for much longer than that.

According to People, the stars first met as friends at Yale Drama School in the '80s.

It would be more than a decade before their paths crossed again, and this time it was a love connection.

They would become husband and wife after three years of dating, following a proposal at the screening of The Preacher's Wife.

Article continues below advertisement

The couple welcomed twins Bronwyn Golden and Slater Josiah via surrogate in 2006.

"Just standing there together, holding each other with the realization that this is the moment that we've been working toward, praying for…[it's a dream come true]," the new mom said at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance have even written a book about their relationship.

This couple is so aspirational, they even penned a book chronicling their love story, aptly called, Friends: A Love Story.

So what is their secret to such a lasting relationship, especially under the brutal microscope Hollywood celebrities are under?

In 2020, she told People, “Staying together so long, whether in the industry or not, I think the important thing is that you gotta marry the right person."

She also offered this advice: "Make sure you're both looking in the same direction, basically. You're not clones of each other, but you have similar or closest similar belief systems and, you know, pleasant personalities."

Article continues below advertisement

As for Courtney, he has adorably said about his wife, "everything is about her."

On the occasion of the couple's 25th anniversary, they celebrated with a big party. Taking to his Instagram, Courtney penned a sweet tribute to the Wakanda Forever star, saying in part, "Thank you God for each and everyone one of these 25 years! We can’t wait to do 25 more!"

Article continues below advertisement

This was far from the only time that the Space Cowboys star has openly gushed about his enduring admiration of Angela, writing in a 2019 post featuring the couple en route to the Emmys: "Blinded by my baby’s beauty!"

Needless to say, fans are enamored by Angela and Courtney's love, with one commenter to the 2019 post complimenting the pair, "Such a beautiful couple, inside and out."

We couldn't agree more and wish them many more years of married happiness!

Advertisement
More from Distractify

What Is Harry Hamlin's Net Worth? The 4-1-1 on His Finances

Are Meryl Streep and Martin Short Dating? Juicy Hollywood Rumor

Ian Ziering Has Two Ex-Wives and Two Kids — What to Know About His Family

Latest Celebrity Relationships News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.